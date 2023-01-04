The Conway Lady Wampus Cats needed a “breather” game after running a gauntlet in Texas, playing five games in three days. They got on Tuesday night in the 6A-Central opener.
Conway routed Little Rock Southwest 80-33 at Buzz Bolding Arena. With the win, Conway, which is ranked 14th nationally by ESPN, improves to 14-2 on the season. Southwest is 7-4.
“Coming off the Texas trip, we took a couple of days off to be able to be at home and kind of get an easy win,” Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. “Everyone got to play. It was actually good for us. We’re ready to get back into the gym today [Wednesday] and get back to our routine of practicing, especially with North Little Rock coming in here on Friday.”
In the win over Southwest, Conway led 20-6 after one quarter and 40-23 at halftime.
Conway outscored Southwest 29-4 in the third quarter to put the game way.
Emerie Bohanon led Conway with 19 points. Chloe Clardy and Savannah Scott had 10 points each. Alexis Cox had eight. Jelani Davis had seven. Samyah Jordan and Alivia Cox had six points each. Kamille Brown had four. Lyndsey McDonald had three. Amyia Taylor and Nicole Rodriguez had two points each. Kaydence Turner had one.
Conway hosts North Little Rock in the battle of the top two teams in Class 6A. The Lady Charging Wildcats are 16-2, coming off a 52-41 win over Little Rock Central on Tuesday.
Greenbrier Lady Panthers
Greenbrier lost to Batesville 69-51 on Tuesday night.
Greenbrier led 20-16 after one quarter. The Lady Pioneers rallied to tie the game at 34-34 at halftime.
The difference was the third quarter. Batesville outscored the Lady Panthers 17-2 to lead 51-36 heading into the fourth quarter.
Annabeth McKenzie led Greenbrier with 13 points. Jade Steele had 11. Hallie Wharton scored seven. Destry Steele and Ashlynn Newton had six points each. Jojo Jerry had five. Kenna Haley had two. Abbey Bangs added a free throw.
