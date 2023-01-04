x

Conway's Emerie Bohanon drives past a Little Rock Southwest player during the Lady Wampus Cats' rout of the Lady Gryphons on Tuesday night at Buzz Bolding Arena.

 Connor Kendrick/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

The Conway Lady Wampus Cats needed a “breather” game after running a gauntlet in Texas, playing five games in three days. They got on Tuesday night in the 6A-Central opener.

Conway routed Little Rock Southwest 80-33 at Buzz Bolding Arena. With the win, Conway, which is ranked 14th nationally by ESPN, improves to 14-2 on the season. Southwest is 7-4.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.