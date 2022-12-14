The Conway Lady Wampus Cats had a successful trip to West Memphis on Tuesday, beating the Lady Blue Devils 67-46 at Lehr Arena.
With the win, the Lady Wampus Cats, ranked No. 1 in the state by the Arkansas Sports Media and 11th in the nation by ESPN, improve to 9-1 on the season.
Conway got off to a slow start, leading 15-13 after one quarter. The Lady Wampus Cats got moving in the right direction in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Blue Devils 21-13 to lead 36-26 at halftime.
Conway put the game away in the third quarter, outscoring West Memphis 22-12.
Chloe Clardy led Conway with 24 points. Savannah Scott had 14. Alexis Cox had 10. Kamille Brown scored nine. Emerie Bohanon had eight.
Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said West Memphis is similar to her team.
“They’ve got good guards, good post players and they have everyone back from last year,” she said.
Tuesday’s game was also Conway’s first road game inside the state of Arkansas where the team had to ride a school bus. Conway rode on a charter bus for the trip to the She Got Game Classic in Mansfield, Texas.
“We haven’t been on a school bus yet this year,” Hutchcraft said. “West Memphis is always a tough place to play. To come out with the win is great. Everyone got to play. That was good.”
Hutchcraft said she’s pleased with where her team is 10 games into the season.
“I’m pretty pleased with where we are,” she said. “When we lost to South Grand Prairie, we were able to fix some things. It spotlighted our weaknesses. I’m pleased with our response to that then playing Marion and West Memphis.
“We’ll have a pretty good break here then we’ll head to Texas again to play in the 72nd annual Sandra Meadows Classic.”
The tournament is in Duncanville, Texas. Conway opens the tournament Dec. 28 at 10:30 a.m. against Red Oak, Texas. Also playing in the tournament from Arkansas are Marion, Fayetteville and Little Rock Central.
“It’s got 32 teams, and if you win a few games, you get five games in three days,” Hutchcraft said. “That’s a challenge to play two high school basketball games in a day.”
Conway Christian Lady Eagles
Conway won it’s fifth consecutive game Tuesday, beating Bigelow 47-43. With the win, the Lady Eagles are 9-4 overall and 4-0 in league play.
Conway Christian led 13-8 after one quarter, but Bigelow rallied to tie the game at 19-19 at halftime.
Josie Williams led Conway Christian with 31 points. Brooklyn Pratt had eight. Conley Gibson had six. Mallory Malone added two.
Conway Christian Eagles
Conway Christian knocked off Magnet Cove 41-33 on Friday.
The Eagles trailed 8-5 after one quarter and 17-15 at halftime. They outscored the Panthers 17-10 in the third quarter and 14-6 in the fourth quarter to get the win.
Miles Dickinson led Conway Christian with 12 points. Hudson Welch scored nine. Cooper Ellis had eight. Jeryn Thomas scored seven. Deagan Meeks had five. Tyson Hindmarsh scored two.
