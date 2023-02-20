x

Conway’s Savannah Scott (left) and Samyah Jordan (3) defend Jonesboro’s Amiyah Wilkins during the second half of Friday’s game in Jonesboro.

 Kevin Turbeville / Paxton Media Group

The Conway Lady Wampus Cats clinched at least a tie for the 6A-Central championship as well as the No. 1 seed in the Class 6A state tournament with a 66-33 win over Jonesboro on Friday night.

Conway is 10-1 in league play. Second-place North Little Rock is 8-2, but Conway holds the tiebreaker over the Lady Charging Wildcats by virtue of sweeping both games from North Little Rock.

Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.

