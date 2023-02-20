The Conway Lady Wampus Cats clinched at least a tie for the 6A-Central championship as well as the No. 1 seed in the Class 6A state tournament with a 66-33 win over Jonesboro on Friday night.
Conway is 10-1 in league play. Second-place North Little Rock is 8-2, but Conway holds the tiebreaker over the Lady Charging Wildcats by virtue of sweeping both games from North Little Rock.
Conway has one game left to play in the regular season. They will host Bryant on Thursday at Buzz Bolding Arena for senior night. The Lady Wampus Cats will then start the Class 6A state tournament in the quarterfinal round on May 2 against the winner of West 4 and 5 Central at Rogers High School.
Currently, Rogers Heritage and Fayetteville are tied for fourth in the 6A-West. Bryant will be the fifth seed from the 6A-Central.
“Our team set a goal at the beginning of the year to be the No. 1 seed out of our conference, so for us, it’s something we can celebrate as a goal we were able to accomplish,” Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. “We also know that a new season approaches us, and it’s the one that matters the most and that’s playoff season.”
In the win over Jonesboro, Conway got off to a good start offensively, scoring 19 points but gave up 16 in the first quarter.
The Lady Wampus Cats clamped down on the Lady Golden Hurricane in the second quarter, outscoring them 22-10 to lead 41-26 at halftime.
Conway put the game away in the third quarter, outscoring Jonesboro 19-5 to lead 60-31 heading into the fourth quarter.
Chloe Clardy led Conway with 16 points. Emerie Bohanon and Jamyah Jordan had 12 points each. Alexis Cox had 11. Savannah Scott scored eight. Kamille Brown added seven.
“Every game, we set a milestone we would like to accomplish – a game within a game,” Hutchcraft said. “If we don’t get our milestone, we will run the next day in practice. At Jonesboro, we had two options and what was to hold them under 40 points or we had to wore 80. We held them to seven points in the second half, and we were able to get our milestone and get the win on the road.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
