Little Rock Central seems to have the Conway Lady Wampus Cats’ number.
Central knocked off No. 1 Conway 61-59 on Tuesday night in Little Rock. It was the Lady Tigers’ second consecutive victory over Conway. Last March, Central beat Conway in the second round of the Class 6A state tournament.
Tuesday’s loss was Conway’s first conference loss in 24 games. Conway had won 23 consecutive 6A-Central games since losing to North Little Rock on Feb. 5, 2021.
Conway (17-3) did not lead after the first quarter. The Lady Wampus Cats were ahead 2-0 on a basket by Chloe Clardy and 7-4 after a basket by Alexis Cox wit 5:03 left in the first quarter.
Central led 18-11 after one quarter, 28-16 at halftime and 42-35 after three quarters.
Central’s largest lead was 13 points.
Conway got things in gear in the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to 58-56 on a three-pointer by Kaidyn Beckwith with 25 seconds left.
After Central made two free throws with 21 seconds left, Conway cut it to one at 60-59 on a three-pointer by Clardy with 15 seconds left.
Central made 1 of 2 free throws with six seconds left to make the score 61-59.
Conway had a chance to tie, but Clardy missed a shot at the buzzer.
Clardy led Conway with 25 points. Savannah Scott had 11. Beckwith, Cox and Samyah Jordan had six points each. Emerie Bohanon had five.
Conway struggled at the free throw line, making only 9 of 21 attempts.
Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said her team didn’t play well, but being nationally ranked has a target on her team’s back.
“It goes back to where we get everyone’s best shot,” she said. “When we come out against a good team, and we were flat and got into foul trouble. Not making shots and in foul trouble, we seemed a little sluggish. Those are a bad combination. That’s a hard thing to understand. After the game, you can see, they [Central] is rushing the court like they won the state championship.
“One silver lining to it is, we probably don’t have to worry about being nationally ranked and not having to worry about being the No. 1 team in the state. It’s not the end of the year. This is something that we needed last year that we didn’t get. There’s always positives to it.”
Conway Christian Lady Eagles
Conway Christian improved to 17-5 on the season with a 54-42 win over Mountain Pine on Tuesday night.
Mountain Pine led 18-15 after one quarter. Conway Christian then outscored the Lady Red Devils 17-7 in the second quarter to lead 32-25 at halftime.
Josie Williams led Conway Christian with 29 points. Conley Gibson had 10. Brooklyn Pratt had six. Kara Keathley had four. Mallory Malone scored three. Lily Brister added two.
Greenbrier Lady Panthers
Greenbrier fell to Harrison 57-39 on Tuesday night.
Jade Steele and Jojo Jerry led Greenbrier with 12 points each. Annabeth McKenzie had eight. Ashlynn Newton scored seven.
