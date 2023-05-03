x

Conway’s Lily Boudrie makes a throw-in during the Lady Wampus Cats’ match with Mount St. Mary on Tuesday at John McConnell Stadium.

 Mark Buffalo / Log Cabin Democrat

The Conway Lady Wampus Cats soccer team dropped its second consecutive match Tuesday, falling to Mount St. Mary 2-1 at John McConnell Stadium.

With the loss, Conway is now 10-3-5 overall and 8-2-3 in the 6A-Central. The Lady Wampus Cats will be the the third seed in the Class 6A state tournament next week in Fort Smith. With one game to play, Conway has 27 points. Little Rock Central is in first place with 35 points. Mount St. Mary is second with 33 points. They are scheduled to play in the regular-season finale this Friday.

Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.

