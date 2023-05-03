The Conway Lady Wampus Cats soccer team dropped its second consecutive match Tuesday, falling to Mount St. Mary 2-1 at John McConnell Stadium.
With the loss, Conway is now 10-3-5 overall and 8-2-3 in the 6A-Central. The Lady Wampus Cats will be the the third seed in the Class 6A state tournament next week in Fort Smith. With one game to play, Conway has 27 points. Little Rock Central is in first place with 35 points. Mount St. Mary is second with 33 points. They are scheduled to play in the regular-season finale this Friday.
In the loss to the Belles, Conway fell behind 1-0 in the first half before Alexes Onyeyiri put one in the back of the net to tie it at 1-1 at halftime.
Mount St. Mary scored a second-half goal to get the lead and the win.
“It was not an issue of a lack of effort or hear, but we just didn’t execute our game plan and didn’t take our chances in the second half,” Conway coach Kevin DeStefano said. “We’ve got an important game Friday to set the tone for the playoffs.”
The Wampus Cats boys team lost 1-0 to Little Rock Catholic.
Despite the loss, Conway is still the top seed in next week’s state tournament. The loss ended Conway’s 16-match winning streak.
Conway will play at Bryant in its regular-season finale today. The girls match starts at 5 p.m. with the boys match to follow. The games were originally scheduled for Friday but moves to today because of impending rainy weather.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.