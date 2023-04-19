The Conway Lady Wampus Cats softball team fell to 11-7 overall and 4-3 in the 6A-Central with a 10-8 loss to North Little Rock on Tuesday night.
Conway is now in fourth place in the league standings. Cabot is in first place at 7-0. Bryant is second at 5-1. North Little Rock is third at 6-2. Conway and North Little Rock have split their two games this season, but the Lady Charging Wildcats hold the tiebreaker by virtue of run differential in the two games. Conway beat North Little Rock by one run earlier this season.
In Tuesday’s game, North Little Rock scored five runs in the top of the second to lead 5-0.
Conway did not get on the board until the bottom of the fourth. Allie McMillen scored on a ground out by Hannah DeBoard.
North Little Rock scored two runs in the top of the fifth to lead 7-1.
Conway came back with a single run in the bottom of the frame to make the score 7-2.
North Little Rock then plated three runs in the top of the sixth to lead 10-2.
Conway scored three runs in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Akyiah Bunting scored two runs to lead the Lady Wampus Cats. Also scoring were Sofia King, Aubree Webb, McMillen, Ella White and Katelyn Conrad.
Sofia King was 3 for 5 with three RBIs. Sylvia King was 3 for 4. Jenna Carrington and McMillen each had two hits.
Conway plays at Cabot on Friday. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
