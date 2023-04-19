x

Conway's Hannah DeBoard is hit by a pitch during her team's win over Pangburn last week.

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

The Conway Lady Wampus Cats softball team fell to 11-7 overall and 4-3 in the 6A-Central with a 10-8 loss to North Little Rock on Tuesday night.

Conway is now in fourth place in the league standings. Cabot is in first place at 7-0. Bryant is second at 5-1. North Little Rock is third at 6-2. Conway and North Little Rock have split their two games this season, but the Lady Charging Wildcats hold the tiebreaker by virtue of run differential in the two games. Conway beat North Little Rock by one run earlier this season.

