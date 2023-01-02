The Conway Lady Wampus Cats could have folded when down by double digits in the finals of the Sandra Meadows Classic on Friday in Duncanville, Texas.
However, Conway rallied and had a chance to tie or win but fell to the host Duncanville Pantherettes 68-66. The championship game was Conway’s fifth game in three days.
Conway trailed 47-34 with four minutes left in the third quarter, but the Lady Wampus Cats rallied to cut the deficit to 49-44 after three quarters. Emerie Bohanon hit a three-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer.
Conway got to within three at 49-46 on a putback by Savannah Scott early in the fourth quarter. That was as close as it would be until the closing moments.
Duncanville led 65-59 with 1:25 left in the game. Conway’s Chloe Clardy then hit 1 of 2 free throws and a two-point basket with 1:05 left to make the score 65-62.
Conway pulled to within one at 65-64 with 30 seconds left on another basket by Clardy.
Duncanville’s Tristen Taylor hit two free throws with 20 seconds left to push the lead to 67-64. Conway cut the deficit back to one at 67-66 after a steal by Bohanon led to a basket by Scott with 7 seconds left.
Duncanville then hit a free throw late in the game and Conway could not get a shot off.
“If there was one thing that I was proud of, that was it,” Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said of her team rallying from double digits in the second half to get back into the game. “That was our fifth game in three days. We had played a pretty hard game that morning. Realistically, our girls could have said ‘forget it.’ The could have given up, but they didn’t.”
When the game got close, Hutchcraft said her team missed two crucial block outs on free throws.
“That was the game,” she said. “That’s something that we can take back, talk about and get better from. We’re not going to get better winning by 30. Honestly, if we win that game, we’re probably not going to talk about it very much. But now, we can go back to the drawing board and know when we are in these situations, here are the things we can’t do.
“It’s hard not to be proud of them. People don’t understand. It’s difficult to play multiple AAU games in a day. It’s another thing to play, the way we play, and play five games in three days.”
Clardy led Conway with 25 points. Scott had 16. Alexis Cox had 11. Bohanon had 10. Kamille Brown scored four.
Mariah Clayton led Duncanville with 23 points.
Clardy was named the tournament’s outstanding offensive player. Scott was also named to the all-tournament team.
