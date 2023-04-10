The Conway Lady Wampus Cats’ trip to northwest Arkansas was not a successful one as they dropped both games they played on Friday and Saturday.
Conway lost to Rogers 6-1 at Rogers on Friday then lost 3-2 to Gravette on Saturday at Bentonville West HIgh School.
With the losses, Conway falls to 9-4 on the season.
In the loss to Rogers, Conway scored the game’s first run in the top of the first inning.
Ella White reached on an error and scored on a single by Katelyn Conrad.
Rogers then scored three runs in the bottom of the first and single runs in the second through fourth innings.
Conway finished with four hits on the game – one each by Conrad, Sofia King, Jenna Carrington and Sylvia King.
In the loss to Gravette, Conway tied the game at 2-2 in the fifth inning. The Lady Wampus Cats scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Gravette reclaimed the lead with a run in the bottom of the sixth.
Sylvia King scored in the fourth while Sofia King scored in the fifth.
Conway had five hits in the loss. Sylvia King was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Aubree Webb, Breelyn Conley and Akyiah Bunting had one hit a piece.
“It was a great game,” Conway coach Chata Hickey said. “We just didn’t capitalize on our runners who reached base.”
Conway left 10 runners on base, including the bases loaded twice.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
