Despite early foul trouble, the No. 1 Conway Lady Wampus Cats handled Cabot easily, winning 76-54 Tuesday at Buzz Bolding Arena.
With the win, Conway improves to 21-5 overall and 7-1 in the 6A-Central. Cabot falls to 19-4 overall and 5-3 in league play.
Conway holds a one-game lead over North Little Rock but holds the tiebreaker over both North Little Rock and Cabot, having swept both teams. Little Rock Central, the only team to beat Conway in conference play, is 5-2.
In Tuesday’s win, Conway trailed 1-0 after a free throw by Samantha Taylor. From there, Conway scored the next seven points to take a 7-1 lead with 5:52 left in the first quarter. Alexis Cox scored the first four points before Chloe Clardy hit a jumper. Emerie Bohanon hit 1 of 2 free throws to close out the run.
Taylor hit 1 of 2 free throws with 5:38 left in the quarter to make the score 7-2. Cabot would not get any closer the remainder of the game.
Conway scored eight consecutive points to lead 15-2 with 3:50 left. Clardy scored four points. Kamille Brown scored off a steal. Bohanon closed out the run with a short jumper.
Conway led 22-8 after one quarter and 49-30 at halftime.
“We got into some foul trouble, so I think we were sort of on the brink of really having a big game,” Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. “But it goes that way sometimes. I thought it was a total team effort. We had a lot of people score. I’m just really proud of them.”
Clardy led Conway with 24 points. Savannah Scott had 18 points to top the 1,000-career point mark. Cox scored 13. Bohanon scored 12. Brown had seven. Samyah Jordan added two.
While Conway is now in the driver’s seat to win the 6A-Central and earn the top seed in the Class 6A state tournament, Hutchcraft said they are looking at the bigger picture.
“That’s the goal, obviously,” she said, referring to a conference title. “Honestly, we’re trying to focus on the big picture. I feel like since D.C., we’ve gotten better. We got better in D.C. in those two games. But, we’ve been improving ourselves since the three losses.”
Hutchcraft was referring to a loss to Central then losses to Sidwell Friends of Washington, D.C., and La Jolla Country Day of California during the Geico Girls Invitational in Washington, D.C. a few weeks back. Since then, Conway has won four consecutive games and will play a makeup game with Little Rock Southwest tonight in Little Rock.
“We’re really trying to focus on one game at a time,” Hutchcraft said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.