Conway's Chloe Clardy drives on Cabot's Samantha Taylor during the Lady Wampus Cats' win over the Lady Panthers on Tuesday at Buzz Bolding Arena.

 Justin King/ConwayCorp

Despite early foul trouble, the No. 1 Conway Lady Wampus Cats handled Cabot easily, winning 76-54 Tuesday at Buzz Bolding Arena.

With the win, Conway improves to 21-5 overall and 7-1 in the 6A-Central. Cabot falls to 19-4 overall and 5-3 in league play.

