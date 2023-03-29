The Cabot Lady Panthers handed Conway its first 6A-Central loss on the softball diamond Tuesday, beating the Lady Wampus Cats 6-2.
With the loss, Conway falls to 7-2 overall and 2-1 in league play. The Lady Panthers are 8-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference, tied with Bryant for first place. Conway is tied for third with North Little Rock but holds the tiebreaker over the lady Lady. Charging Wildcats.
Cabot scored four runs in the top of the first inning off pitcher Sylvia King.
Conway scored once in the bottom of the first to make the score 4-1. Ella White walked and scored on a wild pitch.
The score remained the same until the bottom of the fourth when the Lady Wampus Cats scored once to cut the deficit to 4-2. Katelyn Conrad doubled with two outs and scored on single by Ashley Hales.
Cabot scored single runs int he top of the sixth and seventh innings to preserve the lead.
Conway left six runners on base during the loss to Cabot.
King struck out six Cabot batters in seven innings of work. She gave up only five hits and two earned runs but did allow seven base on balls.
Conway had only four hits. Conrad was 2 for 3. Hales and Akyiah Bunting each had one hit.
“Cabot is a tough team to play,” Conway coach Chata Hickey said. “They’ve been conference champions for the last three years. Akayla Barnard is one of the top pitchers in the state and is always hard to face. We stayed patient at the plate and were able to get some girls on base, but we just weren’t able to string enough hits together.
“We learned a lot from this game, and we will use that to help us prepare for the next time we face off.”
Conway will play at Jonesboro today in a 6A-Central matchup. The Lady Golden Hurricane are 3-5 overall and 1-1 in league play. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but moved up a day because of the threat of severe weather.
