Conway's Katelyn Conrad had two hits in the Lady Wampus Cats' loss to Cabot on Tuesday.

 Jennifer Seifert/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

The Cabot Lady Panthers handed Conway its first 6A-Central loss on the softball diamond Tuesday, beating the Lady Wampus Cats 6-2.

With the loss, Conway falls to 7-2 overall and 2-1 in league play. The Lady Panthers are 8-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference, tied with Bryant for first place. Conway is tied for third with North Little Rock but holds the tiebreaker over the lady Lady. Charging Wildcats.

