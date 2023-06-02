Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of features on the athletes and coaches of Faulkner County who were selected to participate in the high school all-star games.
Two key components to the Conway Lady Wampus Cats run to the Class 6A state title will be recognized for their play this year during the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game on June 24.
Kamille Brown and Kaidyn Beckwith are members of the East squad while Conway head coach Ashley Hutchcraft will be the head coach for the East.
The game tips off at 1 p.m. at the Farris Center in Conway on June 24.
Brown said it’s a big honor to be selected for the all-star game.
I’ve always wanted to be on that team,” she said.
Brown said she’s played basketball for 13 years and loved being a part of the Conway basketball program.
“It meant a lot to be able to play on a team I’ve been watching since I was growing up,” she said.
Brown said winning the state title meant a lot to her.
“It meant a lot for us to have such a big come back this year after the last two years,” she said, referring to getting upset by Little Rock Central in the quarterfinal round in 2022 and losing in the semifinals to Fayetteville in 2021.
Brown will continue her playing career at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Beckwith, who is the third Conway player to sign with an NCAA Division I school with the University of Central Arkansas, said it’s a “big honor to be a part of the all-star game.
I’ve been playing basketball since I was 3,” she said. “It meant a lot playing with people I’ve grown up with in Conway. Just being from the same town and being able to be a part of and add to the legacy that Conway has built and is continuing to build is awesome.”
Winning a state title for Beckwith this season was amazing.
“It mean a lot being able to win a state championship, especially after the way our previous two seasons had ended,” she said. “Just being to build bonds with my teammates and coaches … it means a lot, and I know that we will continue to be that way in the future.”
Hutchcraft said Beckwith and Brown are deserving of the honor of playing in the all-star game.
“Kaidyn and Kamille are two great players,” Hutchcraft said. “They are going to have great college careers. Just to be able to play your last possible game high school game here in Conway, it’s an honor.
Hutchcraft said she’s excited to coach her two players one last time.
“For me getting to coach them one last time is special,” she said. “They are two great kids who earned every second of it.”
While this is not Hutchcraft’s first time to coach in the all-star game, she enjoys the moments there.
“Every time you get the opportunity to do it, you want to take advantage of it,” she said. “You’re able to spend some time with different coaches and different players and sort of give back to basketball what it’s given to you.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.