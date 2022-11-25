Eight Conway Lady Wampus Cats volleyball players received postseason awards for their play during the 2022 season.
Conway finished 31-3 overall and 12-0 in the 7A-Central to win the championship. The Lady Wampus Cats advanced to the semifinals of the Class 7A state tournament where they were defeated by Fort Smith Southside in three sets.
Senior Olivia Wiedower was named all-state and all-conference. She severed a team high 600 assists, 162 digs, 54 aces and had 19 kills.
Senior Kayla Smith was named all-state and all-conference. She had 217 kills, four solo blocks, 56 assisted blocks and 38 digs.
Junior Megan Smith was named all-state and all-conference. She had 25 aces, a team-high 314 kills, and 24 blocks.
Junior Kim Quinit was named all-conference and to the state all-tournament team. She had 35 aces, a team-high 442 digs, 77 solo assists.
Senior Taylor Tinsley was named all-conference. She had 165 kills and 64 total blocks,
Senior Kenley Jordan was named second-team all-conference. She had had 26 aces, 18 kills, 347 assists and 162 digs.
Sophomore Madison Derden was named second-team all-conference. She had 25 aces, 20 blocks, 159 kills, and 19 assists.
Senior Audrey Kendrick was named to the all-state tournament team. She had 34 aces, 18 assists and 159 digs.
Kendrick was also the recipient of the John Bailey Lady Cat Legacy Award, which is voted on by all members of the team.
“This is basically what people believe what a true Lady Cat would be — bleeds blue and puts the team first,” Conway coach Laura Crow said. “We renamed it after John when he passed away, and he wanted to keep giving to the program. There is a small scholarship with he. He was for Wilson Sporting Good and was my former assistant coach’s father.
“It’s a very special award on our team."
