Conway softball players Sylvia King, Ella White and Carlee Atkinson meet in the circle during action earlier this season. Conway beat North Little Rock on Wednesday in the 6A-Central opener at Burns Park.

The Conway Lady Wampus Cats softball team improved to 7-1 on the season with a 5-4 win over North Little Rock in eight innings Wednesday at Burns Park.

The victory was Conway’s third consecutive and improved them to 2-0 in the 6A-Central.

