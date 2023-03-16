The Conway Lady Wampus Cats softball team improved to 7-1 on the season with a 5-4 win over North Little Rock in eight innings Wednesday at Burns Park.
The victory was Conway’s third consecutive and improved them to 2-0 in the 6A-Central.
Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 10:37 am
The Conway Lady Wampus Cats softball team improved to 7-1 on the season with a 5-4 win over North Little Rock in eight innings Wednesday at Burns Park.
The victory was Conway’s third consecutive and improved them to 2-0 in the 6A-Central.
Conway beat Little Rock Southwest 15-0 in the conference opener Monday then beat Morrilton 12-2 on Tuesday before heading to North Little Rock on Wednesday.
In the win over North Little Rock, the Lady Wampus Cats took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second on a solo home run by Allie McMillen. She hit an 0-1 pitch for the homer.
North Little Rock tied the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the third. Conway regained the lead in the top of the fifth, plating two runs. Ashley Hales reached on an error and scored on a double by Ella White, who then scored on a double by Sylvia King.
North Little Rock tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh, forcing extra innings.
In the top of the eight, White started the frame at second base. She scored when King reached base. McMillen reached on a fielder’s choice and scored the go-ahead run on a triple by Breelyn Conley.
North Little Rock scored one run in the bottom of the eighth and left the tying run at third base to end the game.
Conway coach Chata Hickey said her pitching and defense got her team through the game.
“Sylvia pitched us out of some jams, and her defense stayed the course,” Hickey said. “Allie McMillen squared up up to left center to get us started. North Little Rock hit us hard in the seventh inning to tie it, but Sylvia and BReelyn Conley came up clutch with some hits to give us the lead.
“Sylvia and Ella had some strong defense, and we were able to get out of it with the win.”
King allowed only three earned runs in eight innings of work. She struck out 11.
In the win over Morrilton, Conway scored six runs in the second and three more in both the fourth and fifth innings to get the win.
Morrilton’s only runs came in the top of the fifth.
White scored four runs to lead the Lady Wampus Cats. Sofia King scored three times. Akyian Bunting scored twice. Also scoring were Katelyn Conrad and Amrey Standridge.
In the conference opener against Southwest, Conway scored six runs in the first and nine in the second. The game ended after three innings.
Scoring two runs each were Aubree Webb, Jenna Carrington, Ashley Hales, Standridge and Shelby Brock. Also scoring were White, Talia Augustine and Conley.
Sylvia King pitched a three-inning perfect game, striking out six of a possible nine batters.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
