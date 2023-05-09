The Conway Lady Wampus Cats played a tuneup for the Class 6A state tournament Monday, beating Class 5A power Sheridan 3-1.
With the win, Conway improves to 16-9 on the season. The Lady Wampus Cats will play Rogers Heritage in the first round of the state tournament Thursday at noon at Bryant High School.
“Sheridan has a solid team with good pitching and good hitters,” Conway coach Chata Hickey said. “It was a tough battle, but we were able to capitalize on a defensive discus that allowed Jenna Carrington to score and Akiyah Bunting hit a laster shot to left to score two runs to seal the game for us. It was a good game with solid pitching from Sylvia King and solid defense.
“We are going to push through to Thursday with that momentum as we we take on Rogers Heritage in the state tournament.”
The game was scoreless until the fifth inning when Sheridan scored once. All three of Conway’s runs came in the bottom of the sixth. Scoring were Carrington, Katelyn Conrad and Aubree Webb.
Conway had four hits. Ashley Hales was 2 for 3. Carrington and Bunting each had one hit.
Sylvia King struck out seven in seven innings of work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.