Conway's Katelyn Conrad is congratulated by teammate Akyiah Bunting after scoring a run earlier this season against Pangburn.

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

The Conway Lady Wampus Cats played a tuneup for the Class 6A state tournament Monday, beating Class 5A power Sheridan 3-1.

With the win, Conway improves to 16-9 on the season. The Lady Wampus Cats will play Rogers Heritage in the first round of the state tournament Thursday at noon at Bryant High School.

