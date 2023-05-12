x

Conway’s Ashley Hales makes contact with a pitch against Little Rock Central earlier this season. Hales had two hits against Rogers Heritage in the first round of the Class 6A state tournament Thursday in Benton.

 Mark Buffalo / Log Cabin Democrat

BENTON — The Conway Lady Wampus Cats surrendered a 7-0 lead in an 8-7 loss to Rogers Heritage in the first round of the Class 6A state softball tournament on Thursday.

With the loss, Conway ends its season at 16-10.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.