BENTON — The Conway Lady Wampus Cats surrendered a 7-0 lead in an 8-7 loss to Rogers Heritage in the first round of the Class 6A state softball tournament on Thursday.
With the loss, Conway ends its season at 16-10.
After two scoreless innings, Conway scored twice in the bottom of the third to lead 2-0. Sofia King reached on an error and scored on a wild pitch. Breelyn Conley, running for Ashley Hales, scored when Sylvia King reached on an error.
The Lady Wampus Cats then scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth to lead 7-0.
Aubree Webb led off with a double and scored on a single by Sofia King, who scored on a single by Allie McMillen.
Conley scored on a double by Sylvia King. McMillen and Megan Wilson scored on a single by Ella White.
Heritage came back with three runs in the top of the fifth and four in the top of the sixth to tie the game at 7-7.
Conway was retired in order in the bottom of the sixth.
Heritage took an 8-7 lead in the top of the seventh. Conway was then retired in order in the bottom of the frame to end the game.
Sofia King, Hales, and White each had two hits to lead the Lady Wampus Cats. Also getting hits were McMillen, Syliva King and Webb.
Sylvia King allowed five earned runs in seven innings of work. She struck out 11 but walked seven Heritage batters.
Greenbrier baseball
The Greenbrier Panthers fell to Greene County Tech 1-0 in the first round of the Class 5A state baseball tournament Thursday.
The game was scoreless until the top of the sixth when the Golden Eagles plated a single run.
Greenbrier had plenty of chances with five base hits, but GCT pitcher Camden Farmer did not allow a single base on balls. GCT also did not commit an error in the game.
Paxton Flagg, Jack Runsick, Garrison Blacklaw, Drake Carden and Caleb Harvison each had a hit.
Vilonia softball
The Vilonia Lady Eagles lost to Hot Springs Lakeside 12-8 in the first round of the Class 5A state softball tournament Thursday.
Vionia scored three runs in both the first and sixth innings. The Lady Eagles also scored twice in the third. Lakeside scored single runs in the first, third and sixth innings. The Lady Rams also scored twice in the second and fourth innings and five runs in the fifth.
Andreah Porterfield, Emily Stout and Breanna Phillips scored two runs each to lead Vilonia.
Vilonia baseball
The Vilonia Eagles baseball team lost to Texarkana 8-7 in eight innings in the first round of Class 5A state tournament in Marion on Thursday.
The score was tied 7-7 after seven innings.
The Eagles were retired in order in the top of the seventh before the Razorbacks scored a run with no outs in the bottom of the eighth to win.
Vilonia led 3-2 after one inning. The Eagles added to their lead with two runs in the top of the third.
Texarkana scored twice in the bottom of the fourth to cut the deficit to 5-4. Vilonia got those runs back in the top of the fifth.
Texarkana tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Ian McCubbin and Carter Brown both went 3 for 4. Brown had four RBIs.
Caden Shaw scored three runs while running for McCubbin. Sawyer Breeding scored twice. Also scoring were Jack Vines and Josh Tipton.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
