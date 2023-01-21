x

Conway's Chloe Clardy scored 18 points in the Lady Wampus Cats' loss to La Jolla Country Day in the third-place game of the Geico High School Girls Invitational in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

 Michael R Smith/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

The Conway Lady Wampus Cats gave La Jolla Country Day fits but came up short, losing 73-67 in the third-place game of the Geico High School Girls Invitational at Sidwell Friends High School in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

Conway is now 17-5 on the season, having dropped three consecutive games for the first time since February 2020.

