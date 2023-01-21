The Conway Lady Wampus Cats gave La Jolla Country Day fits but came up short, losing 73-67 in the third-place game of the Geico High School Girls Invitational at Sidwell Friends High School in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.
Conway is now 17-5 on the season, having dropped three consecutive games for the first time since February 2020.
Conway led by nine points in the third quarter before La Jolla rallied for the victory.
Chloe Clardy led Conway with 18 points. Emerie Bohanon had 12 points. Alexis Cox had 11. Kaidyn Beckwith and Kamille Brown had eight points each. Samyah Jordan had six. Savannah Scott had four.
Complete coverage of the tournament will appear in Tuesday's edition of the Log Cabin Democrat.
