The Conway Lady Wampus Cats soccer season came to an end with a 1-0 loss to Fort Smith Northside in the first round of the Class 6A state tournament Thursday at Northside High School.
With the loss, Conway ends the season at 10-4-6.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: May 11, 2023 @ 3:39 pm
The Conway Lady Wampus Cats soccer season came to an end with a 1-0 loss to Fort Smith Northside in the first round of the Class 6A state tournament Thursday at Northside High School.
With the loss, Conway ends the season at 10-4-6.
Conway trailed 1-0 at halftime.
“We felt we were the better team,” Conway coach Kevin DeStefano said. “We created some good chances. We just couldn’t score.”
DeStefano said a missed call on a foul hurt his team some.
“But if we take our chances, that’s a moot point,” he said.
The Quitman Lady Bulldogs beat Lavaca 12-0 in the first round of the Class 2A state softball tournament Thursday.
Quitman will play Woodlawn today at 3 p.m. The Lady Bears received a first-round bye after Des Arc was disqualified from the tournament after forfeiting it’s third-place regional tournament game last week.
Quitman scored three runs in the second, four in the third, three in the fourth and two I the fifth. The Lady Bulldogs banged out 10 hits in the victory.
Emily Smith and Addi Rehm each scored four runs for Quitman.
Smith and Dakota Rhodes each hit a double.
Quitman pitcher Chloe Lilles allowed only three hits in five innings of work. She struck out six Lavaca hitters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.