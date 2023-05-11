The Conway Lady Wampus Cats soccer season came to an end with a 1-0 loss to Fort Smith Northside in the first round of the Class 6A state tournament Thursday at Northside High School.

With the loss, Conway ends the season at 10-4-6.

