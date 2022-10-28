For the second consecutive season, the Conway Lady Wampus Cats volleyball team lost in the semifinals of the Class 6A state tournament.
Fort Smith Southside swept Conway on Thursday at Rogers Heritage High School. The scores were 25-21, 25-14, 25-20.
Conway ends the season at 24-3.
Megan Smith led Conway with 11 kills. Olivia Wiedower had 24 assists. Kim Quinit had one ace and 18 digs. Taylor Tinsley had two blocks.
“Southside is a great team with solid ball control,” Conway coach Laura Crow said. “We started off really slow in the firs set and fell to a six-point deficit early before we called time out. The girls battled back, but it is really hard against good teams to come back.
“We tried to regroup in the second set but could not get our offense rolling. In the third set, we made a few defensive and offensive changes to try to get something going. It was a hard match to lose, but we had a great year, and we are super proud of these seniors and our team.”
