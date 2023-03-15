The Conway Lady Wampus Cats finished the 2023 season as the No. 1 team overall and in Class 6A as voted on by the Arkansas Sports Media Poll
Conway was ranked No. 1 all season despite three consecutive losses to Little Rock Central, Sidwell Friends of Washington D.C. and LaJolla Country Day of California.
The Lady Wampus Cats finished the season 28-5, beating North Little Rock to win the Class 6A state championship last week. They ended the season on an 11-game winning streak. Conway is also ranked 17th nationally by ESPN.
Vilonia Lady Eagles, which finished the season 29-5 and runners-up to Greenwood in the Class 5A state tournament, is ranked 10th overall and third in Class 5A behind champion Greenwood and No. 2 West Memphis.
Mt. Vernon-Enola is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A after winning the state title. The Lady Warhawks, who also received votes for the Overall Top 10, finished the season 38-5. Conway Christian, which finished as the state runner-up, is ranked second in Class 2A with a record of 32-6.
Log Cabin Democrat sports editor Mark Buffalo is a voter in the poll.
Girls
Overall
1. Conway (28-5)
2. Greenwood (31-2)
3. North Little Rock (26-6)
4. Farmington (36-1)
5. Cabot (24-7)
6. Nashville (29-4)
7: Tie: West Memphis (27-4)
Tie: LR Central (19-12)
9. Salem (30-4)
10. Vilonia (29-5)
Others receiving votes: Bentonville, Mt. Vernon-Enola, Mammoth Spring, Fort Smith Northside, Benton, Norfork, LR Parkview, Marion, Morrilton
Class 6A
1. Conway (28-5)
2. North Little Rock (26-6)
3. Cabot (24-7)
4. LR Central (19-12)
5. Bentonville (24-7)
Others receiving votes: FS Northside, Springdale Har-Ber, Fayetteville
Class 5A
1. Greenwood (31-2)
2. West Memphis (27-4)
3. Vilonia (29-5)
4. LR Parkview (22-8)
5. Marion (14-15)
Others receiving votes: Nettleton
Class 4A
1. Farmington (36-1)
2. Nashville (29-4)
3. Morrilton (30-5)
4. Gentry (25-11)
5. Clinton (26-7)
Others receiving votes: Brookland, Star City
Class 3A
1. Salem (30-4)
2. Lamar (29-5)
3. Bergman (37-5)
4. Glen Rose (24-9)
5. Harding Academy (25-8)
Others receiving votes: LR Episcopal, Melbourne, Fouke, Valley Springs.
Class 2A
1. Mt. Vernon-Enola (38-5)
2. Conway Christian (32-6)
3. Hector (24-6)
4. Mansfield (29-5)
5. Riverside (31-9)
Others receiving votes: Des Arc, Marmaduke, Bigelow
Boys
Overall
1. Jonesboro (30-3)
2. Pine Bluff (25-7)
3. Springdale (25-9)
4. Bentonville West (26-4)
5. LR Christian (27-6)
6. Blytheville (34-2)
7. Tie: LR Central (24-7)
Tie: Cabot (21-9)
9. Lake Hamilton (27-5)
10. Farmington (36-1)
Others receiving votes: Marion, Manila, Nettleton, Harrison, Springdale Har-Ber.
Class 6A
1. Jonesboro (30-3)
2. Springdale (25-9)
3. Bentonville West (26-4)
4. Tie: LR Central (24-7)
Tie: Cabot (21-9)
Others receiving votes: Springdale Har-Ber, Fayetteville
Class 5A
1. Pine Bluff (25-7)
2. Lake Hamilton (27-5)
3. Harrison (22-10)
4. Marion (24-8)
5. Nettleton (24-7)
Others receiving votes: Greene County Tech, Hot Springs
Class 4A
1. LR Christian (27-6)
2. Blytheville (34-2)
3. Farmington (36-1)
4. Dardanelle (30-6)
5. Magnolia (24-2)
Others receiving votes: Brookland
Class 3A
1. Manila (31-5)
2. Bergman (39-6)
3. Dumas (29-8)
4. Central Arkansas Christian (25-9)
5. Tie: Riverview (23-7)
Tie: Rivercrest (12-19)
Others receiving votes: Osceola, Rose Bud
Class 2A
1. Bigelow (31-2)
2. Marshall (27-9)
3. Rector (26-7)
4. Earle (16-15)
5. Tie: Sloan-Hendrix (31-6)
Tie: Bay (26-13)
Others receiving votes: Marianna, Lavaca, Cedar Ridge
Class 1A
1. County Line (45-0)
2. Marked Tree (29-4)
3. Shirley (33-7)
4. Brinkley (24-7)
5. The New School (35-6)
Others receiving votes: Clarendon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.