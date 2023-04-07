The Conway Lady Wampus Cats track team had a successful week, finishing second in meets at Cabot and Russellville.
On Tuesday, at the Cabot Leon White Invitational, Raghan Allen won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.71 seconds. Kendra Tyus was third at 12.35 seconds. Alex Boxley was sixth at 12.99 seconds.
RaNayla Moten won the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.76 seconds. Allen was second at 24.82 seconds. Thus was third at 26.20 seconds.
Jalyn Anthony was sixth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1 minute, 6.9 seconds. Christal Olloway was eighth at 1:07.79.
Abigail Allison was fifth in the 800-meter run at 2:43.15.
Jada Harrell was sixth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:02.12. Sophie McClellan was eighth at 6:06.49.
Lilli King was second in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:52.17. Reese Martin was seventh with a time of 13:59.12.
Kirstic Rowland fourth in the 100-meter hurdles with time of 17.34 seconds. Moten was sixth at 18.83 seconds.
Rowland was second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.84 seconds. Kyndall Carter was fifth at 55.14 seconds. Jasmine Robinson was sixth at 55.52 seconds.
Conway was second in the 400-meter relay with a time of 51.07 seconds.
Conway won the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:45.54.
Conway finished third in the 1,600-meter relay with a time of 11:38.64.
Robinson was third in the high jump with a height of 4 feet, 8 inches. Carter was eighth at 4-2.
Rowland was second in the long jump with a distance of 17-8.75. Moten was fourth at 15-8.
Rowland won the triple jump with a leap of 36-1.5
Ryan Sorbet was second in the pole vault with a height of 8-10. Cecilia McCarthy-Galvan was fourth at 8 feet.
Benae Chandler was second in the discus with a throw of 96-10. She was third in the shot with a throw of 34-9.5.
In Thursday’s Cyclone Relays, Conway finished second with 122 points. Fayetteville won the meet with 144 points.
Robinson was sixth in the high jump with a height of 4-6.
Rowland was fourth in the long jump with a distance of 16-4. Moten was sixth at 16-1.
Rowland won the triple jump with a distance of 35-4.
Sorbet was fourth in the pole vault with a height of 9 feet. McCarthy-Galvan was eighth with a height of 7 feet.
Chandler won the shot with a throw of 33-9. She was sixth in the discus with a throw of 90-9.
Conway won the 3,200-meter relay with a time of 10:47.32.
Rowland was sixth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.23 seconds.
Allen won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.18 seconds. Tyus was fourth at 12.88 seconds.
Conway won the 400-meter relay with a time of 49.31 seconds.
Haylee Dooley finished sixth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:05.21.
Moten was second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.5 seconds. Robinson was eighth at 56.29 seconds.
Jada Harrell was seventh in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:45.55.
Allen was second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.95 seconds. Boxley was seventh at 27.82 seconds.
Meg Swindle finished fifth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:20.33.
Conway won the 1,600-meter relay with at time of 4:17.62.
Conway finished third in the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:47.70.
