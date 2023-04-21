The Conway Lady Wampus Cats track team finished second in the Wampus Cats Relays this week at John McConnell Stadium.
Conway finished with 135 points. Bryant won the meet with 139 points.
Conway’s Kristic Rowland won the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 4 inches. Kendra Tyus was fifth at 15-4. RaNayla Moeten was seventh at 15-3.
Rowland won the triple jump with a leap of 36 feet, 11 inches.
Ryan Sorbet was third in the pole vault with a height of 9-6. Cecilia McCarthy-Galvan was sixth at 8 feet.
Benae Chandler was sixth in the shot with a throw of 32-9. She was second in the discus with a throw of 108-8.
Conway finished third in the 3,200-meter relay with a time of 10 minutes, 44.36 seconds.
Rowland finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.26 seconds.
Raghan Allen won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 12.53 seconds. Alex Boxley was third at 13 seconds. Tyus was fourth at 13.18 seconds.
Conway won the 400-meter relay with a time of 48.33 seconds.
Haylee Dooley was sixth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:03.63.
Moten won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.57 seconds. She also won the 200-meter dash with at time of 25.19 seconds. Allen was third at 25.38.
Jada Harrell was seventh in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:38.81.
Meg Swindle was fourth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:06.05.
Conway finished second in the 1,600-meter relay with at time of 4:11.99.
Conway won the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:46.62.
In boys results, Conway’s Trez Hammond was sixth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.49 seconds.
Hammond finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.42 seconds.
Cozellis Neely was seventh in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.80 seconds. Wade Simpson was eighth at 16.87 seconds.
Simpson was third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.99 seconds. Neely was sixth at 43.22 seconds.
Conway finished second in the 400-meter relay with a time of 42.68 seconds. They won the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:31.32. They were seventh in the 1,600-meter relay with a time of 3:42.02. They were eighth in the 3,200-meter relay with a time of 9:03.56.
Rome Fields finished eighth in the long jump with a leap of 20-0.5.
Jacob Beal was fifth in the pole vault with a height of 13 feet.
Vilonia
In girls results, Vilonia’s Sydney Huff finished seventh in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.85 seconds. She was fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:01.14. Haven Buck was fifth at 1:03.01.
Kaci Buck was second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:28.74. Isabelle Spiller was fourth at 2:33.89. Sophie Havens was fifth at 2:36.24.
Spiller was third in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:41.78.
Sadie Havens was fifth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:15.58.
Lexy Heston was fifth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.35 seconds. Young was eighth with a time of 50.54 seconds.
Vilonia finished fourth in the 400-meter relay with a time of 52.05 seconds. The Lady Eagles were fourth in the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:52.68. They won the 1,600-meter relay with a time of 4:08.11. They were fourth in the 3,200-meter relay with a time of 10:44.39.
Heston finished fourth in the high jump with a height of 4 feet, 10 inches.
Young was fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 33 feet, 11.5 inches.
Mia Fortson won the pole vault with a height of 10-6.
Mac Belote was eighth in the shot with a throw of 30 feet, 3 inches.
In boys action, Vilonia’s Heath Niece was second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.28 seconds. He was fourth in the 200 with a time of 23.08 seconds.
Cade Smithhart was fifth in the 400 with a time of 53.21 seconds.
Jones White was second in the 800 with a time of 1:57.99. Cole Finley was fifth at 2:02.90. Caleb Hogue was seventh at 2:05.53.
Finley was second in the 1,600 with a time of 4:26.83. Chandler Gordy was seventh at 4:47.27. Logan Kelley was eighth at 4:47.33.
Finley won the 3,200 with a time of 10:00.3. Kelley was eighth at 10:40.24.
Landon Jackson finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.54 seconds. He was sixth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.57 seconds.
Vilonia finished second in the 1,600-meter relay with a time of 3:27.26. They won the 3,200 relay with a time of 8:22.65.
Smithhart was second in the high jump with a height of 6-4.
Ayden Graham was third in the long jump with a leap of 20-10.5.
Lance McNew won the pole vault with a height of 15 feet. Eli Mosier was sixth at 13 feet.
Bo Steward was eighth in the discus with a throw of 125-8.
Dalton Ellis was eighth in the shot with a throw of 45 feet.
Greenbrier
Greenbrier’s Carter McElhany won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.03 seconds. He also won the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.36 seconds.
Gibson Hance finished sixth in the 400 with a time of 53.22 seconds.
Logan Gates finished third in the 3,200 with a time of 10:03.98.
Greenbrier finished sixth in the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:35.58. The Panthers were also sixth in the 1,600 relay with a time of 3:38.27. They were second in the 3,200 relay with a time of 8:36.46.
McElhany was seventh in the long jump with a leap of 20-2.
