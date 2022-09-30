NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The Conway Lady Wampus Cats volleyball team continued their roll through the 6A-Central with a sweep of North Little Rock. The scores were 25-16, 25-10, 25-23.
“It is always nice to go on the road and get the win,” Conway coach Laura Crow said. “We had some girls step up and lead tonight. Olivia Wiedower did a great job serving and running the offense. Kayla Smith stepped up her hitting game, and Audrey Kendrick was allover the place. She passed really well and brought some busted to the court that we needed.”
Smith led conway with 10 kills. Wiedower had 21 assists and four aces. Kim Quinit had 10 digs. Anna Kate Saxton and Taylor Tinsley had one block each.
In the first game, Conway took a 2-0 lead on the serve of Wiedower.
North Little Rock would not go away, eventually taking an 8-6 lead on a ace by Destinee Johnson.
With the score tied 11-11, Wiedower served two winners in a row, which including a kill by Smith, to give Conway a 13-11 lead.
After North Little Rock tied the score at 13-13, Conway took control of the set.
After a side out made the score 19-16, Conway forced another one to lead 20-16. Kendrick then served five consecutive winners to give the Lady Wampus Cats the 25-16 win in the first set.
The second set was not close as Conway rolled to the win. In the third set, North Little Rock would not go away as Conway edged the Lady Charging Wildcats 25-23.
With the win, Conway improves to 15-2 overall and 8-0 in league play.
The Lady Wampus Cats host second place Conway this Tuesday at Buzz Bolding Arena. Conway swept Cabot on Sept. 8 at Panther Arena. The scores were 25-20, 25-14, 25-21.
“We play at Cabot at home Tuesday so we will be focusing on getting ready for that match,” Crow said.
Conway also beat North Little Rock in junior varsity action. The scores were 25-9, 25-18.
Wren Jones led her team with eight kills. Megan Wilson had seven assists. Ella White had five aces. Carly Pate had eight digs.
The Greenbrier Lady Panthers fell in five sets to Van Buren on Thursday night. The scores were 29-27, 23-25, 20-25, 25-22, 9-15.
Madison Crum led Greenbrier with 28 kills, 24 digs and three aces.
Jojo Jerry had 15 kills and 33 digs. Payton Crum and Reese Watters had 10 kills each. Chanley Wood had 24 digs. Lily Oaks had 38 assists. Brooklyn Smith had 26 assists.
Greenbrier will host Russellville on Tuesday at Panther Pavilion. The game will be a pink out night for a local breast cancer survivor. A change drive will be held and all money will be donated to breast cancer research in that person’s name.
The junior varsity match starts at 4:30 with the varsity match to follow.
