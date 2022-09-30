NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The Conway Lady Wampus Cats volleyball team continued their roll through the 6A-Central with a sweep of North Little Rock. The scores were 25-16, 25-10, 25-23.

“It is always nice to go on the road and get the win,” Conway coach Laura Crow said. “We had some girls step up and lead tonight. Olivia Wiedower did a great job serving and running the offense. Kayla Smith stepped up her hitting game, and Audrey Kendrick was allover the place. She passed really well and brought some busted to the court that we needed.”

