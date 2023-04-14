The Conway Lady Wampus Cats were in dire need of a victory to get their confidence back. A big first inning against Pangburn helped that Thursday.
Conway broke a four-game skid with an 11-1 win over the Lady Tigers.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Becoming partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Becoming partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: April 14, 2023 @ 3:18 pm
The Conway Lady Wampus Cats were in dire need of a victory to get their confidence back. A big first inning against Pangburn helped that Thursday.
Conway broke a four-game skid with an 11-1 win over the Lady Tigers.
“Tonight was a breath of fresh air for our team,” Conway coach Chata Hickey said. “We have had some struggles at the plate on stringing hits together. We were hoping we could right the ship a little tonight, and we were able to do that.
“Defensively, we were able to make some great plays defensively to keep Pangburn at bay.”
Conway scored seven runs in the first inning to jump on top early with the first seven batters all reaching and scoring. They were Sofia King, Aubree Webb, Jenna Carrington, Allie McMillen, Katelyn Conrad, Ella White and Breelyn Conley, who was courtesy running for Sylvia King.
Conway added two runs in the second inning to lead 9-0. Conrad singled and scored. Sylvia King reached, and Conley scored for her.
Pangburn’s lone run came in the top of the third to make the score 9-1.
Conway scored single runs in the third and fourth innings to end the game after five innings.
In the third, Carrington singled and scored on a triple by McMillen. Sylvia King singled in the fourth with Conley scoring for her.
Conway finished with eight hits. McMillen was 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
Sylvia King got the win for the Lady Wampus Cats. She gave up only one run in five innings of work. She struck out five.
Conway also received a 6A-Central victory from Little Rock Southwest via forfeit. The two teams were to have played Friday.
Conway’s next game is Tuesday at home against North Little Rock. The game was originally scheduled to be played at Burns Park in North Little Rock, but the game was moved after the March 31 tornado severely damaged the park.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.