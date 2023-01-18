Despite the loss to Little Rock Central on Tuesday night, the Conway Lady Wampus Cats are still the team to beat in Class 6A. And while the Central game is more important than any non-conference game, Conway is getting to do something pretty remarkable on Friday.
Conway, which is ranked 14th nationally by ESPN, is playing No. 3 and defending national champion Sidwell Friends Academy in Washington, D.C., in a four-team tournament as part of the Geico Invitational at Sidwell. Conway’s game Friday is being nationally televised by ESPNU at 4 p.m.
The tournament was announced last fall before the season started. Getting a chance to play on national television is a great way to promote high school girls basketball in the country and to show how good a program that Conway High School has.
Conway, along with North Little Rock, has been one of the best programs in Arkansas for a number of years despite Conway’s last state title coming in 2014.
This year’s squad, led by Stanford signee Chloe Clardy and Auburn signee Savanna Scott, are deserving of this opportunity to play in front of a large crowd at Sidwell as well as playing on television. Fans outside of Faulkner County will see how good this squad is, not just Clardy and Scott.
Alexis Cox, Kamille Brown, Kaidyn Beckwith, Emerie Bohanon and Samyah Jordan can play on any team in the state. They just are part of the best team in the state.
Saturday’s games will be streamed on ESPN Plus. If Conway wins, it will play at 6 p.m. If it loses, they will play at 4 p.m.
Then things get back to normal next week. The games in Washington will be Conway’s ninth and 10th outside of Arkansas this year, having played seven games in Texas and one in Tennessee.
Conway will host Jonesboro on Tuesday at Buzz Bolding Arena. No matter what happens in the Geico Classic, those games do not mean anything towards winning the ultimate goal — the Class 6A state championship.
The trip will be fun for the team. They are scheduled to tour the White House, among other things. Hopefully, they will make a great showing for themselves, Faulkner County and the state of Arkansas.
