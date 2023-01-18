X

The Conway Wampus Cats are playing Sidwell Friends Academy in the Geico Invitational on Friday at 4 p.m. in Washington, D.C. The game will be televised by ESPNU.

 Courtesy of Conway Public Schools

Despite the loss to Little Rock Central on Tuesday night, the Conway Lady Wampus Cats are still the team to beat in Class 6A. And while the Central game is more important than any non-conference game, Conway is getting to do something pretty remarkable on Friday.

Conway, which is ranked 14th nationally by ESPN, is playing No. 3 and defending national champion Sidwell Friends Academy in Washington, D.C., in a four-team tournament as part of the Geico Invitational at Sidwell. Conway’s game Friday is being nationally televised by ESPNU at 4 p.m.

