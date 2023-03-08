The Conway Lady Wampus Cats soccer team went 2-1 in their last three games.
The Lady Cats beat Siloam Springs in 1-1 (5-4 in penalty kicks) in the first game of the City of Colleges Invitational at John McConnell Stadium.
Conway then lost to Fayetteville 1-0 in the championship game.
In the win over Siloam Springs, Conway tied the score at 1-1 on a penalty kick with two minutes left in regulation. Scoring the goal was Haley Nichols.
In the shootout, Siloam Springs and Conway each scored on their first three attempts. Brityn Pavatt, Carly Pate and Nichols each scored on the first three shots.
Conway keeper Emily Huffman made a save on the fourth attempt. Conway missed high.
Siloam Springs scored on the fifth attempt. Conway’s Grace Kim scored to tie it at 4-4, sending it into sudden death.
Siloam Springs missed wide on its sixth attempt. Lily Boudrie scored the game-winning shot.
Conway coach Kevin DeStefano said his team played much better in the championship game loss to Fayetteville than it did in a benefit game two weeks ago.
“It was a much-improved performance from the last time we played them,” he said.
Conway beat Warren 11-0 on Tuesday.
Scoring goals for Conway were Keely McClellan, Fernanda Lopez, Boudrie, Alexes Onyeyiri, Nichols, Bella Bartholomew, Addie Bartholomew, Pate and Nicole Reynolds.
“I’m pleased with the players who came into the game got on the scoresheet,” DeStefano said. “I’m hopeful we can build off this result and start finding the back of the net more often over the next few weeks.”
