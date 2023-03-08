x

Conway's Lily Boudrie attempts the game-winning penalty kick against Siloam Springs in the first match of the City of Colleges Invitational at John McConnell Stadium on Saturday.

 Lanette Rogers/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

The Conway Lady Wampus Cats soccer team went 2-1 in their last three games.

The Lady Cats beat Siloam Springs in 1-1 (5-4 in penalty kicks) in the first game of the City of Colleges Invitational at John McConnell Stadium.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.