When the Conway Lady Wampus Cats take the court in the first round of the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville, Texas, on Wednesday, it will have been 15 days since their last game. But they have a chance to make up for it.

Conway (9-1) beat West Memphis 67-46 on Dec. 13. The Lady Wampus Cats play Red Oak, Texas, in the first round Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. They will play again that day, win or lose. In fact, they have a chance to play five games in three days.

