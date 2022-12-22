When the Conway Lady Wampus Cats take the court in the first round of the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville, Texas, on Wednesday, it will have been 15 days since their last game. But they have a chance to make up for it.
Conway (9-1) beat West Memphis 67-46 on Dec. 13. The Lady Wampus Cats play Red Oak, Texas, in the first round Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. They will play again that day, win or lose. In fact, they have a chance to play five games in three days.
“We’ve had some really good practices,” Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. “One good thing about our team is when we divide up pretty equally, and we play each other in practice, it’s some good competition. Of course, not playing is never fun.”
Hutchcraft said her team’s schedule is “kinda weird” this year.
“We have a 10-day gap in January where we inserted three non-conference games,” she said. “We had to sacrifice a little time in the December.
“I think having that 10:30 game and having two games that day, that’s another unique thing about the tournament. You can get five games in three days. The 10:30 game should sharpen us up. Hopefully, we’ll win and play at 6 that night and kind of be ready to go.”
Conway finished as the runner-up a year ago, losing to host Duncanville 73-72 in the championship game. They beat Bartlett, Tenn., earlier in the day to advance to the finals.
“It was a really good game,” Hutchcraft said of the title game. “We had a shot at the end to win it. We missed, but it was a great tournament, great environment.”
Hutchcraft said her team has been playing in the Sandra Meadows Classic since 2014.
“We really like it … it’s great competition,” she said. “They do an amazing job.”
There are 32 teams in the tournament, mostly from Texas. However, there are some Arkansas teams playing, including Fayetteville, Little Rock Central and Marion.
“There are teams from California, Louisiana and Georgia, so it’s a big deal,” Hutchcraft said.
Red Oak enters the game at 9-8. The Lady Hawks have won three consecutive games.
Conway has won two in a row after losing to South Grand Prairie, Texas, on Dec. 3.
Conway senior guard Chloe Clardy is leading the Lady Wampus Cats in scoring at 24.3 points per game. Clardy will play at Stanford University next year.
Senior post Savannah Scott is averaging 10.5 points per game. She will play at Auburn University next season. Sophomore guard Alexis Cox is averaging 10.1 points per game.
After the holiday tournament, Conway opens 6A-Central play Jan. 3 against Little Rock Southwest at Buzz Bolding Arena. The Lady Wampus Cats host North
