The Conway Lady Wampus Cats are taking their third of fourth out-of-state trips today as they play in the I Have a Dream MLK Classic All Female High School Basketball Showcase in Bartlett, Tenn.

Conway plays Cardinal Ritter College Prep from St. Louis at 6:30 p.m. It is the second of three games tonight. Seven more games are being played Saturday but tonight’s game is Conway’s only game there.

Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.

