The Conway Lady Wampus Cats are taking their third of fourth out-of-state trips today as they play in the I Have a Dream MLK Classic All Female High School Basketball Showcase in Bartlett, Tenn.
Conway plays Cardinal Ritter College Prep from St. Louis at 6:30 p.m. It is the second of three games tonight. Seven more games are being played Saturday but tonight’s game is Conway’s only game there.
Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said the game was scheduled as to avoid a long layoff between games and keep a flow of playing Tuesdays and Fridays.
Conway was originally off tonight. Conway’s games with Little Rock Central were originally scheduled for Jan. 20 but moved to Tuesday because of the Lady Wampus Cats’ nationally-televised games in Washington, D.C., on Jan 20 and 21.
“We were supposed to have a 10-day gap of no games,” Hutchcraft said. “Then, the D.C. games came about, and we were able to move our Central game to Tuesday. That worked out perfect.
“We wanted to keep that Tuesday-Friday schedule. The guy who is putting on the classic [in Bartlett] sent a message. It’s a large event. It worked out perfect for us. We played on Tuesday [against Cabot]. We have this game. We play Tuesday at Central then go to D.C. and play Friday.”
Hutchcraft said her team has been practicing since August.
“When you have to put together 10 days off, it’s honestly miserable,” she said. “With the way that this works out, we have to keep the competitive edge, especially going into next week, or it could get bad real quick.”
Hutchcraft said she doesn’t know much about Cardinal Ritter, especially after getting ready to play Cabot on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers were 16-1 going into the 6A-Central battle.
“I tried to get some information,” she said. “I know Cabot, being the third-ranked team in 6A, I didn’t want to think about anything else, but them. We had North Little Rock at home Friday and Tuesday at Cabot. Those are two hard games.
“Tomorrow, we’re just focusing on the fact that it’s not a conference game. There’s not a lot of pressure there. We’ll just get on the bus and go have fun, be grateful that we get to play and not have to practice.”
Hutchcraft said she was proud of how her team played in a 71-59 win over Cabot.
“It was possibly one of the best teams we’ve played and one of the best games we’ve played all year,” she said. “We missed some layups, shots around the rim we normally don’t miss, but, for the most part, defensively it was one of our better games. I will tell you. Cabot can beat anybody. Cabot can beat anybody in the playoffs. They are going to be an issue toward the end of the stretch.”
In the win over Cabot, Conway’s Chloe Clardy scored 33 points. Emerie Bohanon had 14.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
