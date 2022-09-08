CABOT — Conway swept Cabot in three sets Thursday. However, the match seemed a lot closer.
Conway won 25-20, 25-14, 25-21.
Cabot scored the first three points of the match before Conway forced a hideout and get on the board.
The Lady Wampus Cats continued to trail until tying the score at 5-5 on the serve of Kim Quinit, who served six consecutive winners to give her team a 9-5 lead.
Cabot rallied to tie the set at 9-9 before Conway’s Saniyah Rippond got a kill to force a sideout, giving her team a 10-9 lead.
Cabot would not go away, tying the game at 14-14 before Madison Derden got a kill to force another hideout.
The Lady Panthers tied it again at 18-18. After a sideout gave Conway a 19-18 lead, Kenley Jordan served three consecutive winners to make the score 22-18.
Cabot got to within two at 22-20 before Cabot served the ball into the net. Conway’s Megan Smith then served two consecutive winners to give the Lady Wampus Cats the victory in the first set.
The Conway junior varsity beat Cabot in three sets with the third set going past regulation. The scores were 25-21, 21-25, 22-20.
“I’m super proud of our Lady Cats tonight,” Conway coach Laura Crow said. “The junior varsity was able to buckle down and pull out the third set. It was a nail biter for sure. The varsity started off three points down in the first set, but we were able to regroup and stick to our game plan.”
Smith led Conway with 14 kills. Olivia Wiedower had 23 assists. Quinit and Smith had three aces apiece. Quinit also had 15 digs.
“Our players served aggressively with eight team aces,” Crow said. “Our back row did a great job keeping us in system with good passes, and our hitters executed well with a .248 hitting percentage.”
With the win, Conway, which is ranked third in the state by Scorebook Live, is 6-2 overall and 3-0 in the 6A-Central.
The Lady Wampus Cats host Fort Smith Northside in a non-conference game Tuesday at Buzz Bolding Arena.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
