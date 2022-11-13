The Conway Lady Wampus Cats held off a talented Nashville squad for a 78-67 win in the finals of the Dandra Thomas Invitational Tournament on Saturday at Buzz Bolding Arena.
With the win Conway improves to 3-0 on the season. The loss was Nashville’s first of the season after having won its last 30 games, including the Class 4A state championship game last year.
“I was very proud of the way our team battled for four quarters,” Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. “Nashville has the ability to play with anyone in our state. Coach [Paul] Dean does an incredible job, and I was very impressed with how well his team competed.”
Conway’s Chloe Clardy scored a game-high 32 points in the victory, including 21 points in the second half. Emerie Bohanon had 21 points. Savanah Scott added 16. Samyah Jordan scored six. Kamille Brown had three.
The score was tied 17-17 after one quarter. Conway outscored Nashville 20-8 in the second quarter to lead 37-25 at halftime.
The Lady Wampus Cats outscored the Scrapperettes 22-19 in the third quarter.
Conway 69,
Conway Christian 23
The Conway Wampus Cats knocked off Conway Christian 69-23 in the semifinals of the Dandra Thomas on Friday night.
Conway led 27-5 after one quarter and 37-16 at halftime.
Chloe Clardy led Conway with 27 points. Savannah Scott and Alexis Cox had 14 points each. Amyia Taylor had four. Scoring three each were Kaidyn Beckwith and Samyah Jordan. Kamille Brown and Anasia Tolliver scored two each.
Josie Williams led Conway Christian with 12 points. Scoring two each were Brooklyn Pratt, Shayna Trachte, Lily Brister, Conley Gibson and Mallory Malone.
LR Christian 65,
Conway Christian 57
Little Rock Christian beat Conway Christian 65-57 in the third-place game of the Dandra Thomas Invitational on Saturday at Buzz Bolding Arena.
Little Rock Christian led 9-7 after one quarter and 31-20 at halftime.
Conway Christian outscored the Lady Warriors 37-34 in the second half.
Josie Williams led Conway Chrstian with 16 points. Conley Gibson and Kara Keathley had 11 points each. Mallory Malone scored eight. Brooklyn Pratt had seven. Kate Scroggins scored four.
