The Battle of No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the state lived up to the hype.
Conway, ranked No. 1 in Arkansas and No. 14 nationally by ESPN, held off a tough North Little Rock team for a 65-61 win Friday night at Buzz Bolding Arena. The Lady Charging Wildcats are ranked second in the state.
“The first two quarters were great,” Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. “I was really proud of our first few minutes of the third quarter. I think we got the lead to 14, but I know North Little Rock would not go away. They kept playing. That’s just basketball. The momentum shifted a little bit, but we were able to hang on to it. I was proud of the way our girls finished the game. I think every time we step on the floor this year, it’s going to be worth your money.”
Conway led 30-28 at halftime. After North Little Rock’s Garin Freeman tied it at 30-30, the Lady Wampus Cats went on a 13-0 run to lead 43-30 with 5:32 left in the third quarter. Conway’s Chloe Clardy scored eight of the points during the run while Kamille Brown hit a three-pointer, and Alexis Cox hit two free throws.
After North Little Rock scored five in a row, the Conway responded with six consecutive points to lead 49-35 with 53 seconds left in the quarter.
From there, North Little Rock took control of the game, scoring 12 consecutive to pull to within two at 49-47 with 6:45 left in the game. Ja’Myia Brown kicked-started the run by hitting consecutive three-pointers to end the third quarter.
Conway looked to right the ship when Cox hit a three-pointer to give her team a five-point lead. But North Little Rock would not go away, eventually take a 54-43 lead with 4:57 left in the game.
Conway’s Emerie Bohanon hit two free throws with 4:44 left to give her team the lead for good. Conway stretched the lead back to six points on several occasions, including 63-57 with 40.8 seconds left after two Clardy free throws.
North Little Rock Daryl Fimple said it was a great game.
“It was a great women’s basketball game,” he said. “We shot the basketball well and got some timely turnovers. They are seniors. They don’t panic. They’ve played in a lot of games. That was our 17th game on the road or in a neutral site. They are pretty tough. They just hung in there. They are great about getting challenged a little bit.
“That’s just two really good ball clubs going at each other. Hopefully, the next time around, we come up on the good end of it.”
Clardy led all scorers with 28 points. Savannah Scott had 12. Cox added 10. Kaidyn Beckwith and Bohanon had six points each. Brown added three.
Ja’Myia Brown led North Little Rock with 21 points. Jocelyn Tate added 12.
Hutchcraft said the atmosphere in Buzz Bolding Arena was electric with a big crowd, the band and the cheerleaders.
“Our student section was amazing,” she said. “Again, the community really came out. The cheerleaders, the band – to me, it felt like pre-COVID. It’s taken us a while to get back to the groove of school spirit. It felt like old times. I hope that continues.
“They were there at the tip off of our game. I think it says a lot about our program, but also North Little Rock, and just girls basketball in our state.”
Conway will play No. 3 Cabot tonight at Panther Arena in Cabot. Hutchcraft said she expects another tough game.
“It’s kind of the hard part about the 6A-Central,” she said. “We enjoy this one for the night, then we’ve got to get back to work on a new team the next day.”
Conway Christian Lady Eagles
The Class 2A No. 3 Conway Christian Lady Eagles routed Jacksonville Lighthouse 60-10 on Friday night.
Conway Christian led 36-4 after one quarter and 42-6 at halftime.
Josie Williams led Conway Christian with 15 points. Mallory Malone had 10. Kate Scroggins scored eight. Conley Gibson added seven. Brooklyn Pratt and Kara Keathley had five points each. Mary Helton scored three. Scoring two each were Lily Brister, Emma Carver and Isabella Goss. Anna Hartley added a free throw.
Greenbrier Lady Panthers
Greenbrier fell to van Buren in 5A-West action on Friday night, 41-31.
The Lady Panthers led 23-17 at halftime then scored only eight points in the second half as the Pointerettes rallied for the victory.
Jade Steele led Greenbrier with 16 points. Ashlynn Newton had eight. Annabeth McKenzie had four. JoJo Jerry added three.
