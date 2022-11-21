The Conway Lady Wampus Cats held off Bossier City Parkway for a 78-68 win Monday at the Conway High School Gymnasium.
With the win, Conway, ranked 19th in the country by ESPN, improves to 4-0 on season. They played Bartlett, Tenn., on Tuesday. Coverage of that game will appear in Friday’s Log Cabin Democrat.
In the win over Parkway, Conway led 37-26 at halftime following an 8-0 run to end the first half.
Conway led 29-26 after Parkway’s Aniyah Russell hit two foul shots with 2:42 left.
From there, Conway’s Alexis Cox scored off a an assist from Samyah Jordan with 2:15 left.
Conway’s Emerie Bohanon hit 1 of 2 free throws with 1:08 left. After the teams traded turnovers, Conway’s Kamille Brown hit two free throws.
Parkway turned the ball over with six seconds left then knocked the ball out of bounds on the Conway baseline with 2.4 seconds left. That led to Cox hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer sounded.
Conway’s lead reached 20 points in the second half. The Lady Wampus Cats outscored the Lady Panthers 20-17 in the third quarter to lead 57-43 heading into the fourth quarter.
Parkway eventually cut the deific to eight points on several occasions with less than more minutes remaining. Conway was able to hold off Parkway in the closing moments to get the win.
Conway’s Chloe Clardy led all scorers with 33 points. Bohanon had 12. Cox scored 11. Jordan had eight. Kaidyn Beckwith and Savannah Scott had six points each.
Chloe Larry led Parkway with 26 points.
“It was an ugly game for the most part, but our team found a way to win,” Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. “I was proud that we were able to hold an elite player like Mikaylah Williams to 12 points and come out with the win.”
Williams is rated as the No. 1 high school recruit by ESPN in the Class of 2023. She will attend LSU next week.
Conway has their own top recruits. Clardy recently signed with Stanford while Scott signed with Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.