As they have since the poll started earlier this season, the Conway Lady Wampus Cats are still the No. 1 team in the state in the Arkansas Sports Media basketball poll.
Conway received 11 out of a possible 18 first-place votes to stay on top. No. 2 North Little Rock received four first-place votes while No. 3 Greenwood received three.
Conway is also the top-ranked team in Class 6A.
The Vilonia Lady Eagles dropped from third to fourth in Class 5A following their loss to Little Rock Parkview last week.
Mt. Vernon-Enola retained the top spot in Class 2A, receiving all 18 first-place votes. Conway Christian remained No. 2. Quitman fell from third to fifth.
The Vilonia Eagles are the only Faulkner County boys team ranked. They are ranked fifth in Class 5A after being tied for fourth with Nettleton last week.
Log Cabin Democrat sports editor Mark Buffalo is a voter in the polls.
Girls
Overall
Others receiving votes: Benton, Lamar, Vilonia, Mt. Vernon-Enola, Nettleton, Rogers Heritage, Southside Batesville.
Class 6A
Others receiving votes: Rogers Heritage, Rogers
Class 5A
Others receiving votes: Russellville, Paragould, LR Parkview, LR Christian
Class 4A
Others receiving votes: Clinton, Heber Springs
Class 3A
Others receiving votes: Dover, Melbourne, Valley Springs, Helena-West Helena Central, Harding Academy
Class 2A
Others receiving votes: Bigelow, Riverside, Rector, Western Yell County.
Class 1A
Others receiving votes: Dermott, Viola, Nemo Vista, Bradley
Boys
Overall
Others receiving votes: Nettleton, North Little Rock, Conway, Brookland, Dardanelle
Class 6A
Others receiving votes: Springdale Har-Ber, North Little Rock
Class 5A
Others receiving votes: Maumelle, Siloam Springs. LR Parkview
Class 4A
Others receiving votes: LR Christian, Joe T. Robinson
Class 3A
Others receiving votes: Manila Baptist Prep, Rose Bud, Lisa Academy North
Class 2A
Others receiving votes: Rector, Bigelow, Buffalo Island Central, Cedar Ridge
Class 1A
Others receiving votes: Bradley, Jasper, Shirley, Guy-Perkins
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.