Even though the Conway Lady Wampus Cats went 0-2 in the Geico Girls High School Invitational in Washington, D.C. on Friday and Saturday, they seem to have gotten their game back.
Conway went to Washington following a two-point loss at Little Rock Central the previous Tuesday — the Lady Wampus Cats’ first conference loss in more than two years.
Conway then played defending national champion the Sidwell Friends Quakers in the first game of the Geico Classic on Friday in a game televised by ESPNU.
Conway, which entered the game ranked 14th in the country by ESPN, gave the No. 3 Quakers fits, falling 66-56 to the defending national champions.
On Saturday, Conway played La Jolla Country Day from California and led by nine points in the third quarter before falling to Torreys 73-67 in the third-place game.
“I was really proud of them,” Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. “Sidwell was very good, by far the best team we’ve played all year. You also have to consider the fact that we got on a school bus at 3:30 in the morning [Thursday]. We had a busy day from shoot around to the banquet. We didn’t get back to our hotel until about 9 o’clock that night. It was just a lot. Then we were playing the home team. It was packed. They had a student section. They had a lot of fans. You could definitely tell that they were the No. 2 team in the nation.
“Again, I was really proud of our fight. We kept it a game for most of the game. We honestly had some moments where we could have given up, and we didn’t. We kept making plays. That was kind of our purpose in going to this. We’re trying to win a state championship. This is something we can come back to and say ‘we haven’t played anybody to this caliber.’ I felt like we belonged. That was our goal, to look like we belong here. And we did.”
In the loss to Sidwell, Conway trailed 18-10 late in the first quarter when they went on an 11-0 run to lead 21-18 with 6:24 left in the first half.
Conway’s Alexis Cox started the run with a three-pointer. Chloe Clardy then hit two free throws. Kaidyn Beckwith scored on a short jumper following an assist from Clardy.
Clardy scored the next two points. Beckwith then hit 1 of 2 free throws before Clardy hit 1 of 2 free throws to account for the run.
Sidwell rallied to lead 34-26 at halftime.
The Quakers largest lead was 16 points at 56-40 with 6:32 left in the game.
Conway made a run late in the game to cut the deficit to single digits.
Trailing 64-50 with 2:18 left, Conway scored six consecutive points to make the score 64-56 with 1:16 left. Savannah Scott scored on a putback. Cox then converted a three-point play before Clardy hit 1 of 2 free throws.
Clardy led Conway with 18 points and nine rebounds, playing all 32 minutes. She also had three assists and three steals. Cox had 17 points and eight boards. Scott had 15 points and eight rebounds. Beckwith and Kamille Brown had three points each.
In the loss to La Jolla, Conway got off to a horrible start, trailing 11-1 in the first quarter. The Lady Wampus Cats eventually took a 28-26 lead on a three-pointer by Emerie Bohanon late in the first half. Conway led 33-26 at halftime.
Conway’s largest lead was nine points at 47-39 following a steal and basket by Samyah Jordan. The Torreys then went on a 11-0 run to lead 49-47 early in the fourth quarter.
Conway’s last lead came at 55-54 following a three-point play by Clardy with 5:38 left in the game.
Conway tried to keep it close, cutting the deficit two two points with 23.6 seconds left following two free throws by Beckwith.
Clardy led Conway with 18 points, playing all 32 minutes. She had four rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Cox had another solid game with 11 points, four rebounds and three steals. Bohanon bounced back from a scoreless game against Sidwell to score 12 points. She made three three-pointers. Beckwith had eight points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Brown had eight points. Jordan had six. Scott had four points and four boards while playing all 32 minutes.
Despite coming off the loss to Central in the game prior to playing Sidwell, Hutchcraft said her team might have been overlooking the Lady Tigers.
“Maybe we were, but we were able to come in Wednesday and really make some corrections and have a little bit of a reflection on where we are as a team and where some people are individually,” she said. “I was really proud of our response. We have good kids. It’s hard to stay on top. It’s a lot harder to stay on top than it is to make the climb. People don’t realize that. You get everyone’s best every single night. That’s hard to do every single night.
“Reflections this time of year, mistakes this time of year — it’s ok. It’s something we didn’t have last year that we needed. I would rather take them right now than in late February or early March. Our goal is just to build from this trip and keep the same confidence that we’ve been playing with and see what we can do here at the end.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
