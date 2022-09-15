The Conway Lady Wampus Cats improved to 7-2 on the volleyball season with a five-set win over Fort Smith Northside in a non-conference match Tuesday.
The Conway Lady Wampus Cats improved to 7-2 on the volleyball season with a five-set win over Fort Smith Northside in a non-conference match Tuesday.
The scores were 20-25, 25-15, 25-13, 22-25, 15-7.
Conway’s Saniya Rippond led her team with 11 kills. Olivia Wiedower had 33 assists. Kim Quinit had two aces and 29 digs.
“Northside did a great job of taking us out of system, which led to some inconsistencies in our passing and hitting percentages,” Conway coach Laura Crow said. “Once the girls adjusted and settled into the match, we played better as a team.
“Northside is well coached and won the fourth set to force a fifth set. It is good to go into five-set matches at times we we have to feel that ‘do or die’ pressure. I was proud of our girls for taking control of the fifth set and getting the job done.”
Conway also played a junior varsity and junior varsity B match.
Conway won the JV match 25-10, 25-16.
Emily Zimmerman had eight kills and a block. Ella White had 13 assists. Carly Pate had 15 digs and two aces. Alexis Cox had one block.
Conway on the JV-B match 25-15, 25-18.
Alivia Cox had four kills. Madden Cabantac had 12 assists. Megan Wilson had four aces. Bishop Floyd had 19 digs. Alivia Cox and Alexis Cox had two blocks each.
Greenbrier
The Greenbrier Lady Panthers swept Siloam Springs at Panther Pavilion on Tuesday night.
The scores were 25-18, 25-18, 25-13.
Payton Crum led the Greenbrier offense with 11 kills and zero errors with a .579 hitting average.
Reese Watters had nine kills. Jojo Jerry had five kills while leading the defense with 15 digs. Chanley Wood, Brooklynn Smith and Lily Oaks had seven digs each.
