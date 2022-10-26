The Conway Lady Wampus Cats opened the 2022 Class 6A state volleyball tournament with a sweep of Bentonville on Wednesday at Rogers Heritage High School.
The Conway Lady Wampus Cats opened the 2022 Class 6A state volleyball tournament with a sweep of Bentonville on Wednesday at Rogers Heritage High School.
The scores were 25-28, 26-24, 25-13.
With the win, Conway improves to 24-2 on the season and will play either Fort Smith Southside in the semifinals today at 1 p.m. at Rogers Heritage.Southside beat Little Rock Central 25-15, 25-18, 20-25, 25-13.
In the win over Bentonville, Megan Smith had nine kills. Kayla Smith had eight kills. Olivia Wiedower had 18 assists. Andrey Kendrick, Saniyan Rippond and Kim Quinit had two aces each.
Kendrick led the team with nine digs. Rippond had four blocks.
“We are super proud of our girls today, and they were able to pull out the win in three,” Conway coach Laura Crow said. “I wasn’t sure how we were going to come out today. It’s hard having the bye, and I felt like our girls had their adrenaline going and were making some hitting and serving errors errors early int he first set. We were able to settle in and come back to pull out the first set.”
Crow said the Lady Tigers adjusted their block in the second set.
“Our hitters had to adjust to that as well,” she said. “Our aggressive serving was key in the third set, and we were able to keep them out of system in many plays.”
If Conway beats Southside today, it will play in the Class 6A state championship game Saturday at 7 p.m. at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. The championship game will be televised live by Arkansas PBS.
Other scores
Conway St. Joseph won its Class 2A first-round match Tuesday, beating Barton 3-0. The scores were 25-14, 25-10, 25-8. The Lady Bulldogs lost to Thaden in the quarterfinal round Wednesday. The scores were 25-17, 25-20, 25-17.
Conway Christian won its first found game Tuesday, beating Cedar Ridge 3-0. The scores were 25-21, 25-13, 25-11. They Lady Eagles played Life Way Christian in the quarterfinals Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Quitman beat Midland 3-1 on Tuesday. The scores were 22-25, 25-15, 25-10, 25-21. The Lady Bulldogs lost to host Mansfield on Wednesday. The scores were 25-9, 25-10, 25-13.
In the Class 3A tournament, Mayflower lost to Hoxie in three sets at Rose Bud High School. The scores were 25-9, 27-25, 25-18.
