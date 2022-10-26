x

Conway coach Laura Crow talks to her team during its win over Bentonville in the quarterfinal round of the Class 6A state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Rogers Heritage High School.

 Submitted

The Conway Lady Wampus Cats opened the 2022 Class 6A state volleyball tournament with a sweep of Bentonville on Wednesday at Rogers Heritage High School.

The scores were 25-28, 26-24, 25-13.

