The Conway Lady Wampus Cats opened the 2023 softball season with wins over Greenbrier and Bentonville West last week.
Conway beat Greenbrier 10-3 on Feb. 28 then won at Bentonville West 7-4 on Saturday.
The Conway Lady Wampus Cats opened the 2023 softball season with wins over Greenbrier and Bentonville West last week.
Conway beat Greenbrier 10-3 on Feb. 28 then won at Bentonville West 7-4 on Saturday.
In the win over Greenbrier, Conway led 4-1 after one inning. The Lady Wampus Cats then scored a single run in the second, two in the third and three in the fifth.
Katelyn Conrad scored three runs to lead Conway. Akyiah Bunting scored twice. Also scoring runs were Sofia King, Ella White, Allie McMillen and Aaliyah Armond.
Despite giving up three unearned runs, Sylvia King threw a no-hitter for Conway. She struck out 13 Greenbrier batters.
In the win over West, Conway led 2-1 after one inning but trailed 3-2 after two.
The Lady Wampus Cats scored twice in the third and three times in the fifth to lead 7-3.
The Lady Wolverines scored a single run in the bottom of the fifth.
Sylvia King was 3 for 3 at the plate with an RBI. White scored two runs. Also scoring were Sofia King, Breelyn Conley and Jenna Carrington.
