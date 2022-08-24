The Conway Lady Wampus Cats opened the 2022 volleyball season with a straight-set win over Little Rock Christian at Buzz Bolding Arena on Tuesday night.
Conway won 25-21, 25-16, 25-20.
The Conway Lady Wampus Cats opened the 2022 volleyball season with a straight-set win over Little Rock Christian at Buzz Bolding Arena on Tuesday night.
Conway won 25-21, 25-16, 25-20.
Conway’s Olivia Wiedower led her team with 14 assists and two aces. Megan Smith had eight kills and two aces. Taylor Tinsley had six kills. Kim Quint had 10 digs.
“The girls worked really well together, and it was exciting to see our blockers progress as the match went on,” Conway coach Laura Crow said. “Our serving was aggressive, and we were able to force them out of their system and making their offense easer to defend. Our setters worked hard to connect with the hitters, and the passers are doing a great job communicating with the hitters to let them know what was open and keeping us in system.”
Conway also beat Little Rock Christian in junior varsity action. The scores were 25-16, 25-23.
Brooklyn Ferguson had three kills. Ella White had five assists. Madden Cabantac and Brooklyn Ferguson had once ace each. Bishop Floyd had six digs. Gray Denton had two blocks.
