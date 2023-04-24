CABOT — Cabot broke open a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the bottom of the third as the Lady Panthers knocked off Conway 4-1 on Friday in 6A-Central softball action.
With the loss, Conway falls to 12-8 overall and 4-4 in league play. Cabot remains undefeated at 17-0.
Cabot’s Emily Titus hit a home run to left field with two outs. Payton Nicholson scored on the homer after she reached on an error.
Cabot added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to lead 4-0.
Conway’s lone run came in the top of the seventh. Katelyn Conrad walked and scored on a triple by Ashley Hales, who was stranded at third base to end the game.
Conway had several other scoring chances in the game, with the best coming in the fourth inning.
Sylvia King led off with a single. Megan Wilson, running for King, went to second when Jenna Carrington walked. Cabot pitcher Akayla Barnard retired the next three Conway batters to get out of the inning.
“We fought really hard in this game,” Conway coach Chata Hickey said. “Sylvia threw really well to keep the No. 1 team in the conference to only four runs. We had some costly defensive miscues, but we continued to put people on base to try and get those scoring opportunities back.”
King gave up only one earned run in six innings of work. She gave up eight hits while striking out four.
Conway finished with four hits — one each by Sofia King, Aubree Webb, Sylvia King and Hales.
