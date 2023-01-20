The Conway Lady Wampus Cats made a tremendous showing in their nationally-televised game against Sidwell Friends on Friday in Washington, D.C.
Conway cut a 14-point deficit to single digits in the the two minutes before losing 66-56. The Quakers are ranked third in the country by ESPN. Conway is ranked 14th. The Quakers are the defending national champions.
Conway is now 17-4 on the season. The Lady Wampus Cats were coming off a 61-59 loss to Little Rock Central on Tuesday.
In the game with Sidwell, which was part of the Geico Girls Invitational, Conway trailed 18-10 late in the first quarter when they went on an 11-0 run to lead 21-18 with 6:24 left in the first half.
Sidwell rallied to lead 34-26 at halftime.
The Quakers largest lead was 16 points at 56-40 with 6:32 left in the game.
Chloe Clardy led Conway with 18 points and nine rebounds. She also had three assists and three steals. Alexis Cos had 17 points and eight boards. Savannah Scott had 15 points and eight rebounds. Kaidyn Beckwith and Kamille Brown had three points each.
Conway will play in the third-place game Saturday at 4 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN-Plus and can be heard locally on 92.7 Jack FM.
