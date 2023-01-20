x

Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft talks to her team during the the first half of the Lady Wampus Cats' game with Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

 JR Runyon/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

The Conway Lady Wampus Cats made a tremendous showing in their nationally-televised game against Sidwell Friends on Friday in Washington, D.C.

Conway cut a 14-point deficit to single digits in the the two minutes before losing 66-56. The Quakers are ranked third in the country by ESPN. Conway is ranked 14th. The Quakers are the defending national champions.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.