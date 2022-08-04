As Laura Crow enters her 21st season as Conway Lady Wampus Cats volleyball coach, she is excited about the upcoming season.
A year ago, Conway won the 6A-Central with a perfect 14-0 record. The Lady Wampus Cats finished the season 28-6, losing to Fayetteville 3-1 in the Class 6A state semifinals.
“It’s been really fun,” Crow said. “We’ve been kind of displaced a little bit because they were putting a new scoreboard in [Buzz Bolding Arena]. We’ve pretty much practiced at all the air-conditioned gyms in Conway. It has worked out fine. We’ve gotten on the court. I feel like the girls are adjusting well. It’s nice to be back in our locker room and have everything in one place.
“It’s also funny listening to the girls talking about the memories of the middle schools they were at, looking at the pictures on the walls. It’s been a good time, and they are working hard. We’ve been working on some things we learned from the Benton team camp. And we go to Hot Springs Lakeside on Friday. We’ll see if we’ve gotten better at those things.”
For Conway to equal and surpass what it did last year, Crow said everyone on the team will have to bring their “A game” every night.
“We’re going to work on trying to on our middles,” she said. “Our middle players are a little young. The two middles that graduated, they started for us for three years. By their senior year, we were kind of spoiled. They were really good at closing the block and transitioning from a block into an attack. I feel like we’re going to have to really work on establishing our middle offense and closing the block so that it helps our team defense out.
“Megan Smith, one of our outside hitters, has really stepped it up this year. I’m looking for some big things from her.”
Smith started as a sophomore in 2021.
“She’s coming back with some varsity experience,” Crow said.
Crow said the other outside hitter is up for grabs.
“We have a few players who are looking pretty promising,” she said. “I feel like our right-side hitters, Kayla Smith and Anna Kate Saxton, have really developed. I think they are going to put a strong block on the other team’s outside hitters. Hopefully, we can get our middles there to close that block and set some of those outside hitters up.”
Crow said setter Olivia Wiedower has been solid for her team.
“Her freshman year, I pulled her up to go to the state tournament in case we needed a backup to go in,” Crow said. “I felt like she would be able to run the court pretty well. She’s a really strong setter with a quick release out of her hands. Her defense has gotten a lot better.”
Crow said Emma Frazier and Kenley Jordan are competing for the next setter spot.
Audrey Kendrick and Kim Quinit are the defensive specialists.
“Both of those girls will probably fight it out for the libero spot,” Crow said. “And we’ll probably use the other one in the back row somewhere because their ball control is really good.”
Conway opens the season Aug. 23 at home against Little Rock Christian. The Lady Wampus Cats play at Benton on Aug. 25 before hosting Greenbrier on Aug. 30 in the game before 6A-Central play begins at Little Rock Southwest on Sept. 1.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
