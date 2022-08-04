As Laura Crow enters her 21st season as Conway Lady Wampus Cats volleyball coach, she is excited about the upcoming season.

A year ago, Conway won the 6A-Central with a perfect 14-0 record. The Lady Wampus Cats finished the season 28-6, losing to Fayetteville 3-1 in the Class 6A state semifinals.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.