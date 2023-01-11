CABOT — Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said earlier this season that her team will always get the opponent’s best shot. Tuesday night was no different.

The Lady Wampus Cats pulled away for a 71-59 victory over the Cabot Lady Panthers at Panther Arena. With the win, Conway is now 16-2 overall and 3-0 in the 6A-Central. Cabot is also 16-2, but 2-1 in league play.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.