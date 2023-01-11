CABOT — Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said earlier this season that her team will always get the opponent’s best shot. Tuesday night was no different.
The Lady Wampus Cats pulled away for a 71-59 victory over the Cabot Lady Panthers at Panther Arena. With the win, Conway is now 16-2 overall and 3-0 in the 6A-Central. Cabot is also 16-2, but 2-1 in league play.
“There’s a reason that they are the fourth ranked team in the overall and third in 6A, right behind us and North Little Rock,” Hutchcraft said of Cabot. “They’ve got great guard play. That’s what high school basketball is all about. We have the advantage with Savannah Scott in the post against most teams. If you’re going to be successful, you’ve got to have great guard play. The Cook girls, Coach Jay Cook’s daughters, do an unbelievable job, and they shoot the ball so well.
“Playing at Cabot is never easy. It’s just one of those rivalry things. Everybody comes out.”
Conway led 35-25 at halftime. The Lady Panthers opened the second half with a 15-9 run to pull to within four at 44-40 with 2:34 left in the third quarter.
Conway responded with eight consecutive points, including two three-pointers by Chloe Clardy, to push the lead back to double digits at 52-40 with 48 seconds left in the third quarter.
Cabot made one last run, cutting Conway’s lead to seven at 59-52 with 6:25 left. Clardy followed with a basket to push the lead back to nine points. After Cabot’s Samantha Taylor hit 1 of 2 free throws with 5:11 left to make the score 61-53, Conway put the game way with five straight, including three by Clardy and two by Scott, to lead 66-53 with 3:09 left.
“I was really proud of how our girls handled adversity,” Hutchcraft said. “We were in foul trouble all night long. It seemed like every player who went in did something. That’s a big thing for us.”
Hutchcraft said she was proud of her team’s defense.
“It’s something we’ve been talking about since our North Little Rock game,” she said. “We made some major mistakes on defense against them. We made some corrections tonight. That feels good. I feel like we took a step forward.”
Clary led Conway with 33 points. Scott had 16. Emerie Bohanon had 14. Alexis Cox scored seven. Samyah Jordan had two.
Tuesday’s game at Cabot was only the second road game inside the state that Conway has played. They rode a school bus to West Memphis last month and to Cabot on Tuesday. When they played in Texas, the Lady Wampus Cats rode on a charter bus.
“We love it,” Hutchcraft said of playing in a hostile environment. “We’ve been at home a lot. When we go out of state, we have to take a charter bus because of our school insurance. We kind of laughed about it, thinking we’re spoiled getting on that charter bus.
“Again, I just think the 6A-Central with us, North Little Rock, Cabot, Little Rock Central, we have such rich rivalries. Every year, no matter how good we are, it’s going to be a battle.”
