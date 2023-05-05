The Conway Lady Wampus Cats softball team ended the regular season with a 5-4 loss to Bryant on Thursday.
Conway is now 15-9 overall and 7-5 in the 6A-Central. The Lady Wampus Cats tied with North Little Rock for third place but will be the fourth seed in next week’s Class 6A state tournament at Bryant High School. Conway will play at noon on Thursday.
In Thursday’s loss to Bryant, Conway trailed 4-0 after two innings.
The Lady Wampus Cats got on the board in the top of the third. Ashley Hales led off with a double. Breelyn Conley, running for Hales, scored on a sacrifice by Akyiah Bunting.
The score remained the same until Bryant plated a run in the bottom of the fifth.
Conway made a game of it in the top of the seventh, scoring three times. Ella White was hit by a pitch to start the frame. Magdalene Williams, running for White, scored on a hit by Sofia King.
Bunting walked and scored on a hit by Sylvia King. Sofia King scored on a sacrifice fly from Allie McMillen.
Conway left runners at second and third to end the game.
Sylvia King gave up five runs and eight hits in six innings of work. She struck out four.
“Games against Bryant are always gritty,” Conway coach Chata Hickey said. “We had some hiccups early on that had us playing catch up. We were able to get some timely hits toward the end and just fell short.”
