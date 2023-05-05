x

Conway coach Chata Hickey talks to Allie McMillen during recent action against Little Rock Central.

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

The Conway Lady Wampus Cats softball team ended the regular season with a 5-4 loss to Bryant on Thursday.

Conway is now 15-9 overall and 7-5 in the 6A-Central. The Lady Wampus Cats tied with North Little Rock for third place but will be the fourth seed in next week’s Class 6A state tournament at Bryant High School. Conway will play at noon on Thursday.

