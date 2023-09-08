The Conway Lady Wampus Cats rallied from a set down to beat Cabot in four sets Thursday at Buzz Bolding Arena.
The scores were 23-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-12.
Conway led early in the first set. After a kill by Emily Zimmerman, the Lady Wampus Cats led 11-8.
Conway’s last lead came at 12-11. Cabot then went on a run, taking a 20-15 lead. Conway made it close, pulling to within one at 24-23 on the serve of Megan Smith. However, Cabot won the next point to secure the set.
The next two sets were close before Conway ran away in the fourth set as the Lady Wampus Cats won their 33rd consecutive 6A-Central conference match. During that time frame, Conway has dropped only nine sets in that time frame and five of those came during the first four wins of the streak in 2020.
Wren Jones led Conway with 16 kills against Cabot. Tate Jones had 26 assists. Brooklyn Ferguson had three aces. Bishop Floyd had 20 digs. Ava Gipson had three blocks.
With the win, Conway improves to 8-3 overall and 3-0 in league play.
Conway also won the junior varsity match, 25-17, 25-18.
London Cabantac and Abby Cooper had five kills apiece. Madden Cabantac and Olivia Frazier had five assists each. Kensey Nichols had two aces. London Cabantac had 10 digs and three blocks.
“The Lady Cats played well tonight,” Conway coach Laura Crow said. “In the first set, we gave a lot of points off of serving errors and missed opportunities to attack. Our hitters regrouped and were able to be threats offensively.
“Our setters made some good choices on who to set and when to set them based on the defense of Cabot.”
Conway plays at Fort Smith Northside in a non-conference match on Tuesday.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
