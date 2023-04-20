The Conway Lady Wampus Cats bounced back from a disappointing loss to beat Bauxite 7-5 in nine innings on Wednesday at Farris Field on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas.
With the win, Conway improves to 12-7 on the season.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
The Conway Lady Wampus Cats bounced back from a disappointing loss to beat Bauxite 7-5 in nine innings on Wednesday at Farris Field on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas.
With the win, Conway improves to 12-7 on the season.
“It was a great game,” Conway coach Chata Hickey said. “The ladies fought hard and found ways to answer Bauxite’s offense.”
Conway trailed 4-2 after three innings. Conway cut the deficit to 4-3 with a run in the fourth. Ashley Hales doubled and scored on a sacrifice bunt by Akiyah Bunting.
Conway tied the score at 4-4 in the top of the seventh. Sofia King led off with a single and scored on a sacrifice fly by Allie McMillen.
Both teams scored single runs in the eighth to make the score 5-5. Kately Conrad started the frame at second base and scored on an error.
Conway scored two runs in the top of the ninth. Sofia King started at second base and scored on a single by Sylvia King. Megan Wilson, running for Sylvia King, scored on a sacrifice fly by Conrad.
In the bottom of the ninth, Conway held Bauxite off the scoreboard to get the win.
“Sylvia was able to work out of some issues with some help from her defense,” Hickey said. “Katelyn Conrade and Allie McMillen were able to pick off a runner at third on an attempted bunt to get us the second out, and Syliva closed out the game, generating a fly ball out to center.”
Conway’s first two runs came on a homer by Sylvia King in the third inning. Her sister Sofia had doubled and scored on Sylvia’s long ball.
“I was really proud of how the girls fought out the complete game,” Hickey said. “They got down but found a way to stay focused, and we got some great hits from Ella White and Ashley Hales to keep us going.
“It was a great team effort tonight that we can hopefully build on.”
Sylvia King was 3 for 5 with three RBIs. Sofia King was also 3 for 5 with three runs scored. Jenna Carrington was 2 for 3. Hales was 2 for 5. White was 3 for 3.
Sylvia King pitched a nine-inning complete game. She had eight strikeouts in the victory.
Conway plays at Cabot today in a 6A-Central matchup. The Lady Panthers are 16-0 on the season and 7-0 in league play. Conway is 4-3 in the conference.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.