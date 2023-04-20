x

Conway’s Sylvia King hit a home run against Bauxite on Wednesday night.

 Mark Buffalo / Log Cabin Democrat

The Conway Lady Wampus Cats bounced back from a disappointing loss to beat Bauxite 7-5 in nine innings on Wednesday at Farris Field on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas.

With the win, Conway improves to 12-7 on the season.

Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.

