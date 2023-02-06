For the second time this season, a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup lived up to the hype.
No. 1 Conway rallied in the fourth quarter to beat No. 2 North Little Rock 79-70 on Saturday at the North Little Rock Charging Wildcat Arena.
With the win, Conway is now 20-5 overall and 7-1 in the 6A-Central. North Little Rock is 20-4 overall and 5-2 in league play;
North Little Rock led 56-55 heading into the fourth quarter. The Lady Charging Wildcats held a 64-59 lead with 5:09 left in the game.
Conway chipped at the lead and finally took a 68-66 lead on a three-pointer by Alexis Cox with 2:31 left in the game. That was part of a 12-0 run that gave the Lady Wampus Cats a 73-66 lead with 1:15 left in the game. The last basket came on a putback by Savannah Scott.
North Little Rock’s Jocelyn Tate broke the dough with a short jumper to make the score 73-68. Conway’s Chloe Clardy then converted a three-point play to put the game away with 50.6 seconds left.
After a North Little Rock basket made the score 76-70, Conway scored the final three points. Clardy hit 1 of 2 free throws with 9.5 seconds left following a technical foul on North Little Rock coach Daryl Fimple. Scott then scored on a putback with two seconds left to account for the final score.
“Sometimes keeping that lead is harder than coming from behind, honestly,” Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. “One of the hardest things, coaching-wise, is when you are just up five or six and you’re having to keep that lead the whole game. It’s kind of miserable. We were able to make big plays, and I think once the momentum turned toward the end of the fourth quarter, it was too late for North Little Rock to get it back.
“We had to handle a lot of adversity. We got in foul trouble. I was really proud of them.”
While the defense kept Conway in the game, the offense did score its second-highest point total of the season. The Lady Wampus Cats had scored 80 points twice this season.
“We had to put a lot of points on the board,” Hutchcraft said. “I was really proud of us being able to turn them over. They are hard to turn over. They have really good guards. Again, it took all of us.”
Cox led Conway with 20 points. Clardy had 16. Scott had 15. Emerie Bohanon had 13. Samyah Jordan had six. Kamille Brown added five. Kaidyn Beckwith had two.
April Edwards led North Little Rock with 18 points. Tate had 15.
Conway now turns its attention to Cabot, which it hosts tonight at Buzz Bolding Arena. The Lady Panthers are 19-3 overall and 5-2 in the conference. Conway beat Cabot 71-59 on Jan. 10.
“We’ve got to play hard,” Hutchcraft said. “They play so hard. We had to have a really good game at their place to win. It will be the same way tomorrow. We’ve got to contain their guards and stay out of foul trouble, keep them off the three-point line, and defend well.
“It will be a battle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.