The Conway Lady Wampus Cats rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie Mount St. Mary 2-2 in 6A-Central action Wednesday night at Little Rock Catholic.
With the tie, Conway sits in third place in the 6A-Central at 3-0-3. The tie for Mount St. Mary was the first blemish against its record.
The Belles have 16 points. Little Rock Central is in second with 13 points but have played one less game. Conway has 12 points.
In Wednesday’s game, Conway trailed 2-0 at halftime.
In the second half, Conway’s Brityn Pavatt scored two goals on free kicks from 40 and 50 yards out respectively.
“I’m incredibly proud of the girls,” Conway coach Kevin DeStefano said. “We did not play with energy in the first half and allowed Mount St. Mary time on the ball. In the second half, that was completely different. We really responded and took the game to them. We closed them down and made them play negative and put them under more pressure.”
DeStefano said Pavatt played well on the defensive side.
“But moving Grace King into the midfield changed the flow of the game,” DeStefano said. “She consistently broke up play and made it impossible for them to play with tempo or fluidity.”
DeStefano said it was a tough game, having played only two days after a physical game with Little Rock Central.
“Many players played with bumps and bruises after a tough Central game this Monday on short rest, but they dug deep and got their reward,” he said. “A point away from home against Mount is a good point.”
Conway hosts Bryant this Tuesday at John McConnell Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The Lady Hornets are 3-2 in the 6A-Central as of Wednesday.
