Editor's note: This is another in a series of feature stories on Faulkner County athletes who have been selected for the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Games later this month.
Two Conway Lady Wampus Cats softball players will play one more high school game June 23 as part of the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game at Farris Field in Conway.
Third baseman Katelyn Conrad and center fielder Sofia King will be members of the East squad, which takes on the West in a doubleheader that starts at 4 p.m. at the University of Central Arkansas.
“Both girls were invaluable to us since their sophomore yer and have helped move our program forward,” Conway coach Chata Hickey said. “We will miss them both dearly and are exceptionally proud of them for participating and representing our school in these games.”
For Conrad, it will be her last competitive softball game.
“I feel very honored to have been selected to play in the all-star game this year,” she said. “The hard work and dedication I have put into this sport is crazy. I’m so grateful that it is being show by being selected for the all-star game.”
Conrad said she started playing softball when she was 5 years old.
“I started off with playing in the Conway and Greenbrier city leagues,” she said. “Then I made my way into travel ball, which I did for several years.”
Playing softball at Conway High School was an honor, Conrad said.
“Playing for Conway High School was always a dream of mine,” she said. “I remember watching my cousins playoff the Conway softball team when I was young, and I knew that is something I wanted to be a part of. I a blesses that I was able to fulfill my dream of playing for the Conway Lady Wampus Cats.”
Conrad will attend the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton this fall.
“I plan to attend college to eventually become a veterinarian,” she said. “I have so much love for animals, and I would absolutely fall in love with the job.”
Hickey said Conrad is “one of the toughest kids you will ever meet.”
“Her sophomore year, she played through an injury that would have taken most kids out for the season,” Hickey said. “Her work ethic is as solid as it comes. She would always strive to be the best at her position and was the player who always wanted the ball to hit her.”
The all-star game is a precursor for things to come for King, who will play college ball a Missouri State University next season.
“I am so grateful to be selected for the all-star game,” King said. “I’ve put in so many falls and summers into this sport. It’s nice to see all that hard work pay off. I’m very excited to play with other great softball players in the state.”
King said she’s played softball for 10 years.
“I started in the Conway League and moved into travel ball in 10-and-under,” she said.
Playing softball for Conway High School also meant a lot for King.
“Playing softball for Conway meant a lot to me because I was playing for my hometown,” she said. “It mean more than playing for an out-of-state team. I’ve lived in Conway forever and to be able to put something back into the town was amazing.”
King said she plans to be a pediatrician after college.
Hickey said King has bee the consummate leader in consistency since her freshman year.
“She always puts in the extra work to get the best as what she does,” Hickey said. “”Sofia is the ‘lead by example’ type athlete who is eager to be coached.”
