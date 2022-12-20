Five Faulkner County teams are ranked in the second Arkansas Sports Media High School Basketball Poll, which was released Monday.
In girls, Conway is the overall No. 1 team and ranked first in Class 6A. Mt. Vernon-Enola is the No. 1 team in Class 2A. Quitman is second while Conway Christian is fourth.
