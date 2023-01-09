Five girls teams and two boys teams from Faulkner County appear in this week’s Arkansas Sports Media basketball poll.
In girls, Conway (15-2) retains the top spot after beating No. 2 North Little Rock by four last Friday. Conway is also ranked 14th nationally by ESPN. The Lady Charging Wildcats are now tied for second in the overall rankings with Cabot.
Also in girls, Faulkner County continues to dominate the Class 2A poll with Mt. Vernon-Enola (22-3), Quitman (14-2) and Conway Christian (14-5) holding down the top three spots for the second consecutive week.
The Vilonia Lady Eagles (13-3) make their first appearance in the poll, coming in at No. 4 in Class 5A.
The Conway Wampus Cats (13-5) enter the boys overall polll at No. 10 after upsetting defending state champion North Little Rock last Friday.
The Vilonia Eagles (14-3) return to the poll, tied for fifth in Class 5A with Nettleton.
Log Cabin Democrat sports editor Mark Buffalo is a voter in the weekly polls.
Girls
Overall
2. Tie: North Little Rock
Class 6A
Class 5A
Class 4A
Class 3A
Class 2A
Class 1A
Boys
Overall
Class 6A
Class 5A
Class 4A
Class 3A
Class 2A
Class 1A
