Despite going 0-3 last week, including a loss to Little Rock Central, the Conway Lady Wampus Cats retain the top spot in the Arkansas Sports Media basketball poll.
Conway received 10 of a possible 20 first-place votes.. Second ranked North Little Rock received six first-place votes. No. 3 Cabot received one first-place vote while No. 4 Greenwood received three first-place votes.
Conway is also ranked 18th nationally by ESPN, falling four sports from 14th following losses to Central, No. 2 Sidwell Friends of Washington. D.C. and No. 2 La Jolla Country Day of California.
Four other Faulkner County girls teams are ranked in their respective classifications.
Vilonia is ranked third in Class 5A. The Lady Eagles are also ranked ninth overall. Mt. Vernon-Enola is No. 1 in Class 2A, followed by No. 2 Conway Christian and No. 3 Quitman.
On the boys side, Vilonia is the only ranked team. The Eagles are No. 4 in Class 5A
Log Cabin Democrat sports editor Mark Buffalo is a voter in the poll.
Girls
Overall
Others receiving votes: Morrilton, Benton, Lamar, Mt. Vernon-Enola, Nettleton, Bergman, Rogers Heritage, Paragould.
Class 6A
Others receiving votes: Rogers Heritage
Class 5A
Others receiving votes: Russellville, Nettleton, LR Christian, LR Parkview, Greene County Tech.
Class 4A
Others receiving votes: Clinton, Heber Springs, Gentry
Class 3A
Others receiving votes: Helena-West Helena Central, Melbourne, Valley Springs, Dover, Harding Academy
Class 2A
Others receiving votes: Mansfield, Riverside, Yellville-Summit, Western Yell County, Rector, Acorn.
Class 1A
Others receiving votes: Dermott, Nemo Vista, Viola.
Boys
Overall
Others receiving votes: North Little Rock, Conway, Nettleton, Osceola.
Class 6A
Others receiving votes: North Little Rock, Conway
Class 5A
Others receiving votes: Sylvan Hills, Harrison
Class 4A
Class 3A
Others receiving votes: Manila, Baptist Prep, Central Arkansas Christian, Rose Bud, Lisa Academy North, Haskell Harmony Grove.
Class 2A
Others receiving votes: Bigelow, Buffalo Island Central, Cedar Ridge
Class 1A
Others receiving votes: Jasper, Guy-Perkins.
