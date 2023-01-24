Despite going 0-3 last week, including a loss to Little Rock Central, the Conway Lady Wampus Cats retain the top spot in the Arkansas Sports Media basketball poll.

Conway received 10 of a possible 20 first-place votes.. Second ranked North Little Rock received six first-place votes. No. 3 Cabot received one first-place vote while No. 4 Greenwood received three first-place votes.

